Indian boxers chase the heavyweight dream

New Delhi: Earlier this month, Indian boxers returned from the second leg of World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan with a haul of 11 medals, including three gold. While the majority of podium finishes were expectedly secured by the lightweight and middleweight boxers, the heavyweight pugilists punched above their weight as well, winning a total of four medals — two each in men’s and women’s divisions. Nupur Sheoran (left) in action at the World Boxing Cup in Astana. (BFI)

The numbers may not jump out just yet, but it’s a start nevertheless considering all of India’s three Olympic medals have come in lighter weights. It’s worth noting that in the last three Olympics, only a solitary Indian boxer — Satish Kumar (+91kg) — could qualify in the heavier weights. After the misbegotten campaign in Paris where the boxing contingent returned empty-handed, things are beginning to look up despite the organisational churn that the boxing federation is going through.

Nupur Sheoran’s gold in +80kg, Pooja Rani’s silver in 80kg, Jugnoo Ahlawat’s silver in 85kg, and Narender Berwal’s bronze in 90+kg in Astana were preceded by Gaurav Chauhan’s (+90kg) gold in Seychelles National Day Tournament last month and Vishal Bataan’s bronze (90kg) in the first World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil in March-April.

Second string 90kg boxers Naman Tanwar and Anshul Gill impressed at the Thailand Open in June where both got the better of their Uzbek opponents with Tanwar going on to win gold, beating China’s Asian Games bronze medallist Han Xuezhen in the final.

“It’s definitely a big statement. Heavyweight division was not a productive one for India for a while but we are determined to change that,” Nupur, who defeated local favourite Yeldana Talipova in the Astana final, said. Granddaughter of two-time Asian Games heavyweight champion (1966, 1970) Hawa Singh, Nupur has taken upon herself the task of carrying Singh’s undeniable legacy forward.

“I feel it’s my responsibility. There are no heavyweight superstars in India and I would like to fill that gap,” she added, emphasising on the need for regular international exposure.

Narender concurred. “We need to play much more internationally. I feel we are not too far behind technically as compared to Uzbeks, Kazakhs and Americans, but we do lack the power punches. And that is also down to protein deficiency at the growth stage,” the 2023 Asian Games bronze medallist (+92kg) said.

At 6’5” and weighing 110 kgs, Narender is a veritable man-mountain who likes to use his reach, but most world beaters in his weight class weigh upwards of 120kgs. “It’s tough to put on that kind of muscle. We (Indians) are built differently, but that doesn’t mean we can’t beat them,” he said.

Narender has been in the senior circuit for about 12 years and doesn’t recall being challenged a lot at home. He never had a domestic heavyweight to look up to, so unsurprisingly, he feasted on Muhammad Ali’s videos. “I still watch his bouts sometimes,” the 30-year-old said. “With Satish pursuing his coaching diploma, it’s really up to the youngsters to come through and make their mark. Anshul Gill, if groomed well, can go on to do big things,” he added.

Senior women’s coach D Chandralal believes Indian heavyweights, despite their promise, are still some way off the world’s best, technically. “Strength and endurance can be developed at any age with right scientific guidance and I don’t think we are too far behind the curve there, but technical deficiencies take their time to be ironed out,” he said.

“Our heavyweights are still work in progress but we have an exciting bunch to work with. They need to get better at throwing the decisive power punches. I am also working on their footwork. We need to move faster and hit harder,” the coach added.

The recent uptick in performance is also down to the diversified pathways to tap talent. While national championships remain the primary feeder, REC Open Talent Hunt and the recently-concluded Elite Women’ s Tournament in Telangana have served as talent identification platforms. There was also the inaugural Chief of Army Staff Tournament for men in May while BFI’s interim committee is also planning a Federation Cup after this year’s World Championships.

“We have identified heavyweight and super heavy as focus areas and the multiple talent ID streams will help us earmark some promising boxers. Unlike the previous cycle, each weight division at the national camp will have at least six boxers which means better sparring,” Colonel Arun Malik, member of BFI’s Interim Committee informed.