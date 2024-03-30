Indian Open golf: Japan's Nakajima takes 4-shot lead, Veer India's best at 6th

Japanese rookie Keita Nakajima was on course for a wire-to-wire maiden victory on the DP World Tour after taking a four-shot into the final round of the Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Saturday. Keita Nakajima at Indian Open(Indian Open/X)

The 23-year-old followed 65s in the first two rounds with a four-under 68 to go 18-under for the tournament. Four under after 12 holes, his second bogey came on the 14th, but he stayed composed to birdie the final hole and underline his talent on a tricky course with undulating greens.

Frenchman Romain Langasque (66, 66, 70), one shot behind Nakajima till the seventh hole, birdied the eighth hole to draw level, but he bogeyed the 13th and a double bogey 5 on the 16th dropped him the tied second at 14-under for the tournament with Malaysia's Gavin Green, who shot a bogey-free 64 (72, 66, 64) with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 eighth.

Nakajima, the highlight of whose round was a 30-foot snaking birdie on the sixth hole, is primed to become the fourth Japanese player -- and the fifth occasion -- to win the Indian Open. He can emulate Hidezumi Shirakata (1996), Junichi Takahashi (1983), and Kenji Hosoishi (1967, 1968).

"The key was to stay aggressive. The idea was to just keep attacking the greens. You can't be mindful of making bogeys on this course because there will always be an opportunity to make up," Nakajima said.

"It's a matter of one more day now. I will try my best to keep up the tempo. I feel very confident in my game. My ball-striking and swing has been pretty good this week," he said.

Veer Ahlawat was the best Indian on show, staying solo sixth after a 3-under 69 to be 12-under for the tournament. On his home turf, the 28-year-old had five birdies and bogeys on the 5th and 16th. The next best Indian was Manu Gandas, also playing on his home course. Gandas shot 70 to be tied 13th at 8-under (73, 65, 70).

Shubhankar Sharma, who finished tied 7th in Singapore last week, was lying T35 at 4-under after his struggles for a par round (70, 70, 72). He had five birdies, but a double bogey six on the 7th, and bogeys on the 8th, 10th and 14th marred his day. Eight Indians made the cut -- the second round was finished on Saturday morning -- but Anirban Lahiri failed to make it.

"It was a fun round, I really enjoyed it out there and the birdie on the 18th was fun. It would mean a lot to play well on the final\day, but I will stay focused and play my own game. I won’t think about the result, I just want to shoot my best round," Ahlawat said.