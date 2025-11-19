Indian Pickleball League unveils five franchises ahead of debut season

The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has officially announced its first five franchises for the league’s debut season, marking a major step in the sport’s rapid rise in India. IBPL announces five franchises

The unveiling took place at a high-profile launch event in Chennai, attended by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin. Actors Sreeleela and Kayadu Lohar added star power to the evening, while top Indian pickleball players Mihika Yadav and Aman Patel highlighted the sport’s growing competitive base.

The first set of franchises spans India’s major metros:

Gurgaon Capital Warriors (owned by M3M Gurugram)

Mumbai Smashers (owned by Nazara Mumbai / Absolute Sports)

Bengaluru Blasters

Chennai Super Warriors (owned by Accord Group)

Hyderabad Royals (owned by Operam Ventures)

A sixth franchise is expected to be announced soon. The inaugural season will be staged at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 1–7, 2025, featuring top Indian and international talent in a city-based format designed for television and digital audiences.

Gurugram’s entry marks a historic moment as the city’s first-ever team in a national sports league. “Gurugram loves fast, social, high-energy sport. Being the city’s first major league franchise makes this moment even more special,” said Pankaj Bansal, Director at M3M India.

In Bengaluru, the franchise taps into the city’s reputation for youthful energy and sporting enthusiasm. Vasanth Kalyan, CEO of Bengaluru Blasters, described pickleball as a perfect fit: “Bengaluru reflects the pulse of new India—quick, expressive, and competitive.”

Mumbai adds significant commercial heft through Nazara Technologies. “Mumbai thrives on speed, skill, and competition. Pickleball fits right in, and we’re excited to champion the city in a league built for the future,” said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies.

Chennai’s franchise, backed by Accord Group, brings the city’s long sporting legacy into the league. “Pickleball adds a new dimension to Chennai’s sporting passion,” said Dr. Swetha Sundeep, owner of the Chennai Super Warriors.

Hyderabad completes the first wave of franchises with support from Operam Ventures. “Hyderabad is ready for the next big sport. IPBL gives us a national platform to build on its growing popularity,” said Anubhav Tyagi, Managing Director of Operam Ventures.

With participation from India’s leading urban centres and strong corporate backing, the IPBL aims to establish pickleball as one of the country’s next major sports properties, offering high-energy matchups and a city-versus-city rivalry structure designed for modern fans.