Home / Sports / Others / Indian women's team knocked out of World Table Tennis Championship

Indian women's team knocked out of World Table Tennis Championship

others
Published on Oct 05, 2022 04:19 PM IST

The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round of 16 tie.

&nbsp;India's Manika Batra in action&nbsp;(REUTERS)
 India's Manika Batra in action (REUTERS)
PTI |

The Indian women's team's campaign at the World Table Tennis Championship ended with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese Taipei in Chengdu, China on Wednesday.

The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale lost their respective singles to concede the Round of 16 tie.

Manika, whose form has been patchy throughout the tournament, was no match to the world number 22 Chen Szu-Yu as the Indian succumbed to a disappointing 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11) defeat.

With India trailing 0-1, Birmingham Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Sreeja couldn't get past world number 35 Ching I-Ching and went down 1-3 (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11).

Chitale fought hard and came close to giving India its first win in the tie but the teenager lost to experienced Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11).

The Indian team had defeated Czech Republic and Egypt while going down to Germany in the group stage.

The Indian men's team will take on China in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manika batra
manika batra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out