India's Ancy Sojan wins silver in women's long jump at Asian Games

Ancy Sojan on Monday won silver in the women's long jump event at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Ancy bettered her personal best twice, jumping 6.56m in her third attempt and 6.63m in her fifth. She registered a foul jump only at her sixth and final attempt. Shaili Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth with a best attempt of 6.48m. China's Xiong Shiqi took gold with a 6.73m whole Hong Kong's Yue Nga Yan jumped a personal best mark of 6.50m to win bronze. Ancy Sojan bettered her personal best twice in the event. (PTI)

Earlier, India picked two medals from the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games on Monday with Parul Chaudhary winning silver and Priti snatching bronze in a rather exciting finish to the battle for third spot. Bahraini world champion Winfred Yavi took gold medal and smashed the Asian Games record as well. Yavi registered a time of 9:18.28 while Parul registered a new personal best of 9:27.63. It was almost a photo finish for Priti against Bahrain's Getnet Mekonnen and she registered a new personal best as well of 9:43.32.

India's medal haul from athletics has gone up to 15. Kiran Baliyan had been the first track and field athlete to win a medal in Hangzhou this year when she took bronze in women's shot put. There was a bit of a medal rush on Sunday in athletics for India with Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Avinash Sable's gold medals in men's shot put and men's 3000m steeple chase. Toor defended his Asian Games gold while Sable smashed the Games record to cruise to a comfortable win.

Silvers were won on the day by Harmilan Bains (women's 1500m), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Ajay Kumar Saroj (men's 1500m) and Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100m hurdles), with the latter running a race that was riddled with controversy and almost getting disqualified as well. Jinson Johnson (men's 1500m) won bronze.

