Inspired by mom’s medal, Harmilan Bains targets Asian Games success

Unlike other kids who fall asleep listening to lullabies in the night, Harmilan Bains was told bedtime stories about athletes as a child. Her parents Madhuri Saxena and Amandeep Bains were both athletes who won medals at international events. Now, the 24-year-old sprinter aims to carry forward this legacy by winning a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September-October. Harmilan Bains is a 1500m national record holder.(Twitter/HarmilanBains)

The Patiala-born Harmilan representing Punjab cleared the first step in her medal hunt at the just-concluded inter-state athletics championships in Bhubaneswar, where she qualified for the Asian Games in 800m and 1500m, after finishing second in both events. She clocked 4:08.50 secs in the longer distance (Asian Games qualifying mark – 4:15.49) and 2:04.04 in 800m (qualifying mark – 2:04.57). It was a great effort by her coming after a long layoff following an injury that required knee surgery.

Harmilan is a national champion and 1500m national record holder. Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Budapest World Athletics Championships in August as well as bettering her 1500m national mark are her priorities.

“Whenever I come to the track, I think about my parents’ dream; it gives me extra courage to perform well. I am sure of winning gold in Hangzhou. That’s why I am leaving for England tomorrow to continue my training,” said Harmilan, who set her 1500m record at the 2021 Open National meet in Warangal, clocking 4:05.39. It bettered Sunita Rani’s record of 4:06.03, set at the 2002 Asian Games.

Getting back on track in February, after almost 10 months out following knee surgery, wasn’t easy. “It was a painful injury and I had to get it operated. During that time, I had lost all hope of a comeback or qualifying for the World Championships, I missed the opportunity due to the injury,” she said. “Thereafter, I chose to train in Europe, especially at Manchester under the guidance of Indian coach Yunis Khan.”

The 1500m qualifying mark for the Budapest worlds is 4:03.50.

For Harmilan, her mother is her biggest inspiration. “Even in her pregnancy, my mother ran the 1500m. I was born six months later. So, I can say that I had first run in my mother’s womb.”

Madhuri won 800m silver in the 2002 Busan Asian Games while Amandeep was a 1500m medallist in the South Asian Federation Games.

Madhuri is excited to see Harmilan qualify for the Asian Games in both the middle-distance events. “It’s a dream come true. Now we hope she comes back with a medal from Hangzhou. I am sure Harmilan will win India’s first Olympic medal from track,” she said.

“She (Harmilan) is more talented, a stronger fighter. After giving birth to Harmilan in 1998, I returned to competitive athletics and won the Asian Games medal in 2002,” said Madhuri, who hails from Balamau, around 120 km from Lucknow.

Harmilan is not merely targeting success on the track. She wants to make a mark in the fashion world too.

“For sure, I would be pursuing a career in modelling in the future. But before that, I want to win a medal at the Asian Games for my parents. It’s my family’s dream,” Harmilan said. Both have inspired her.

