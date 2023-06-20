Tajinder Pal Singh Toor betters own Asian shot put record

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor could not have timed his comeback better. Three months before the Asian Games, the burly shot putter shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m. His personal best of 21.49m achieved two years ago was the previous national and Asian record. Tajinder Pal Singh Toor shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m(Athletics Federation of India)

Toor got the mark in his third attempt, having started with 21.09m. The throw was big enough to land him a spot in the Budapest World Championships (21.40m qualifying mark). The Asian Games qualifying mark was a modest 19m.

It puts him at ninth place in the world this season. American Olympic and world champion Ryan Crouser heads the chart with a sensational 23.56m -- the world record – this season.

Toor has been on a comeback after a disappointing Eugene World Championships last year where he had to withdraw due to injury. He also missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. There was upheaval at a personal level too after his wife had to undergo an abortion. It kept Toor away from shot put. On Monday, he put all that behind, returning with a bang at the Inter-state Athletics Championships being held at the Kalinga Stadium here. It served as a warning that he was far from over.

“It is like a comeback for me. I was looking to break my record this year but with so many things going in my mind, I was just not able to focus. I was doing well in training, and I knew it was about one throw that could come. I am glad it happened here; it is a huge boost before the Asian Games and World Championships,” Toor said.

“A few months ago, my wife went through childbirth complications. I was running to the hospital at midnight. It was very stressful. I was feeling depressed. Thankfully, she is better now. She has been very supportive. She told me I should focus on the game. My family has played a big role. They are taking care of the household and have kept me away from it,” the 28-year-old said.

Toor was shaping up well for a big throw this season. He had a 21.20m in the Indian GP in April and 20.42m at the Federation Cup last month. But before the inter-state meet came another jolt after his grandmother died last Monday. Toor even considered pulling out.

“I was thinking of skipping it, but it is compulsory for everyone. Last year was very bad. I could not compete at the World Championships because of a groin pull. I missed CWG. I had the chance of winning a medal but missed it with injury. After the Tokyo Olympics, I had an operation on my wrist. All that is in the past and I think I can do better. I can touch 22 metres.”

Toor has been around for a long time, but at the world stage he has not lived up to expectations. That is something he would like to change this season.

“This focus is to peak at World Championships and Asian Games. These are the main targets. I have been doing shot put for 14-15 years. It is difficult to maintain consistency for such a long period. You have to keep yourself injury free. You don’t need to try and change too much but perfection comes only when you keep repeating the same thing again and again.”

There were several other highlights on the final day of the meet. Besides Toor, Karanveer Singh also achieved the Asian Games qualifying mark (19.78m).

The men’s javelin was an exciting affair with three throwers -- Rohit Yadav (83.28m), Kishore Kumar Jena (82.87m, personal best) and Tokyo Olympian Shivpal Singh (81.96m), making a comeback after a one-year doping ban, going past the qualifying mark of 78.23m. However, Manu DP, who threw 82.95m at the Federation Cup, could only produce 76.85m. It will be a headache for the AFI selection panel to pick two throwers for the Asian Games.

In men's long jump, Jeswin Aldrin just about achieved the qualifying mark by jumping 7.98m. Aldrin, the world leader this season (8.42m), has struggled off late to touch 8m. Murali Sreeshankar, who touched 8.41m in the preliminary stage, extended his good form to win with another brilliant 8.29m. Aldrin came second,

There was another comeback in men’s 1500m. Asian Games champion Jinson Johnson won with a timing of 3 min, 42.77 secs. Interestingly, 11 runners dipped under the qualifying mark.

Also making the cut was Shaili Singh in long jump (6.49m), finishing second behind Ancy Sojan (6.51m).

“My focus was to qualify for the Asian Games and I am satisfied with this performance. I will go back to Bengaluru and prepare for the important meets this year.”