Amber Alert for Joseph Garcia cancelled: Police say 6-year-old boy taken by grandfather in Orange County
An Amber Alert for 6-year-old Joseph Garcia, who was allegedly abducted by his grandfather in Orange County, was cancelled on Monday.
An Amber Alert issued on Monday morning for a 6-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his grandfather in Orange County was rescinded several hours after its release.
Joseph Garcia was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lemon Street in Orange, as per the California Highway Patrol.
Police locate Joseph Garcia
According to the authorities, the child had been taken by 47-year-old Frank Ramirez. They later confirmed that the subject had been located, without offering any further details. It is unclear if the grandfather too had been located.
The Amber Alert was in effect for Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.
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Joseph Garcia alert: Police offered details on grandfather
Ramirez was seen operating a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma bearing California license plate 5B30127 at the time of last contact.
Joseph is characterized as Hispanic, standing 3 feet 7 inches in height and weighing approximately 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is suspected to be dressed in a beige shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.
Ramirez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He is suspected to be dressed in a gray sleeveless shirt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More