Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Pro XL: Comparing the two models

While the foldable design is the most obvious difference between the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL , the two phones also differ in cameras, battery, charging, and display hardware. The table below compares the key specifications to support

The Pro Fold costs more, so the choice is not simply about buying the more expensive phone. Buyers need to decide whether the foldable screen is worth paying extra for, or whether the Pro XL’s higher-resolution cameras, longer battery life, and lower price make more sense.

Google’s two large-screen Pixel 11 models take different approaches. The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is a large conventional smartphone, while the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold adds an 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display for users who want more room to work and watch content.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold offers a larger foldable screen The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is a suitable option for buyers who want a phone that opens into a small tablet and can afford to spend about Rs. 50,000 more. It is an option to consider if buyers want:

8-inch display that gives more room to work Opening the Pro Fold reveals an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED display with a 2076 x 2152-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, giving users more space to read documents, browse web pages, stream videos, and run two apps side by side. When folded, the 6.5-inch cover display works like a regular phone screen for everyday use.

Foldable design adds more ways to use the phone The Pixel 11 Pro Fold uses a new gearless hinge designed to make the foldable more durable over time. Google says the wider bend radius puts less stress on the inner display and helps reduce crease visibility. The hinge can still hold the phone partly open for hands-free use when needed.

Same Tensor G6 and Pixel AI The Pro Fold uses the Tensor G6 chip with 16GB RAM, so buyers are not trading performance for the folding screen. It supports Google’s latest Pixel AI and Gemini features, and the extra memory is intended to support split-screen apps, photo editing, and switching between apps on the larger display.

Pixel 11 Pro XL offers different camera and battery specifications The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is an option for buyers who want a big-screen Pixel without paying extra for a foldable design. It also has higher-resolution camera hardware and different battery figures than the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Higher-resolution camera hardware The Pro XL uses a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, compared to lower-resolution secondary cameras on the Pro Fold. This may provide users more detail for landscapes, portraits, macro shots, and distant subjects.

Its 120x Pro Zoom also reaches a higher zoom level than the Pro Fold’s 30x zoom, while the 42MP AF front camera is designed for detailed selfies and group photos. However, users miss out on some fold camera features like Dual Screen Preview and Insta View.

Larger battery and higher charging capacity The Pixel 11 Pro XL may be better suited for buyers who spend long hours away from a charger. Its 5,115mAh battery is rated for more than 30 hours of use, compared to 24+ hours from the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s 4,806mAh battery.

The Google Pixel Pro XL also charges at a higher rate, reaching about 75% in 30 minutes, while the Pro Fold reaches roughly 50%, which may be relevant when there is only a short window to plug in and charge.

Large screen in a thinner, lighter body The Pixel 11 Pro XL gives users a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display without the added bulk of a foldable. At 8.5mm thick and weighing 226g, it is thinner and lighter than the Pro Fold when closed, which measures 10.1mm in thickness and weighs 239g.

Its display has a pixel density of 486 ppi, compared to 399 ppi on the Pro Fold. Buyers also get Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with an anti-scratch shield for protection against everyday scratches and wear, ensuring a degree of durability.