It was my idea to play on Board 4: Gukesh

Bengaluru: Reigning world champion D Gukesh said that it was his idea to play on Board 4 in the ongoing FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand. Toronto: Indian GM D Gukesh during his round 10 match against Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi (playing under FIDE flag) at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada, Monday, April 15, 2024. (PTI Photo via FIDE/Michal Walusza)(PTI04_16_2024_000092B) (PTI)

Individual gold medallist on the top board for two Olympiads in a row, the 20-year-old, has been struggling with his form in recent times.

“It’s pretty clear that Pragg and Arjun have been in pretty great shape,” he said, “The ratings say the same. It was my idea and the whole team too thought the same…that this order gives us the best chance of winning the tournament.”

On the talk about it not being a good look to have the world champion playing on Board 4, he said. “If the team needs it, I would rest all the games. No player is bigger than the country. I’m just happy to do whatever it takes for the team to do well.”

On Friday, defending champions India (Open) defeated Italy 3-1 with Gukesh getting his second win in three games. It saw him climb back into the 2700 club after he dropped out of it in the live ratings following a draw on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian women’s team defeated Greece 3.5-0.5, with Koneru Humpy avenging her Global Chess League defeat to the Player of the tournament, Stavroula Tsolakidou.

The Olympiad has also offered the welcome sight of former world champion Ding Liren, who hasn’t been seen at tournaments in a while.

“This Olympiad is my first foreign tournament in two years,” Ding said. “I haven’t played outside China after the World Championship match.” Ding lost the match and the world champion crown to Gukesh in December 2024. The Chinese GM took some time off from chess following the match. “Life is not only about chess. I have other hobbies.”