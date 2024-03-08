Italy hands test debut to Lynagh in Six Nations against title-chasing Scotland

Italy has turned to the son of an Australia great to help it achieve an unlikely win against title-chasing Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday. HT Image

Winger Louis Lynagh, the son of former Australia captain Michael Lynagh, has been handed a test debut by Azzurri coach Gonzalo Quesada for the match at the Stadio Olimpico, after being called up for the first time less than a month ago.

“We had a good look at him in the week before the France match, we saw some very interesting things,” Quesada said. “If he’s here it’s because of the great work done by the Italian federation in the past two years to have him playing for us.”

He'll be marking Duhan van der Merwe, the Scotland wing who became the first player to score a hat trick against England in the Six Nations era two weeks ago.

The 23-year-old Lynagh plays for English club Harlequins and was called up by England coach Eddie Jones without being capped. He’s been overlooked by current England coach Steve Borthwick, and last month signed a deal to move to Benetton Treviso after this season.

Lynagh was born in Treviso, Italy, where his father played in the early 1990s. Michael had 72 tests as an inside back for Australia, retiring after his third Rugby World Cup in 1995 as captain and the world record points holder.

Lynagh comes in for Tommaso Menoncello, who has moved back to inside center.

Scotland is the Six Nations team Italy has beaten the most — seven victories in the tournament and eight overall — but not since 2015.

The Scots aren't vying for the wooden spoon like they used to, though. With two wins out of three, they are unbeaten Ireland's closest title rival. Gregor Townsend’s team faces Ireland in the last round next week. In the meantime, they are expected to give Italy a ninth straight tournament defeat.

“Everyone is saying defeat is a given. I’m Latino, that’s something I like,” Quesada said. “Scotland knows that it needs a bonus point in Rome but I don’t think they will play taking excessive risks.

“Our aim will be to put on them the most pressure possible to limit the time they have to choose and their options … that’s the only way to stop them from turning on the motor and accelerating.”

Italy is winless but drew against France in its last outing, missing out on an historic win when a rushed, last-gasp penalty hit the post.

Back in after injuries have come flanker Sebastian Negri into the starting side and Lorenzo Cannone into the reserves.

Scotland has given starts to flanker Andy Christie and backs Cameron Redpath and George Horne after they came off the bench in the 30-21 win over England.

It will be a first start for Scotland for Saracens flanker Christie.

Redpath is at inside centre after Sione Tuipulotu was ruled out of the final two matches by a knee injury against England.

Tuipulotu's injury is a blow. He's formed a great partnership with Huw Jones for Scotland and Glasgow. But Redpath plays beside flyhalf Finn Russell at Bath.

“Sione’s one of our leaders," Townsend said. "He’s a wise man for someone who isn’t that old. Yes, we miss him but Cam is in the defensive leadership group. He’s been in great form.”

Horne replaces scrumhalf Ben White, who needs a break, Townsend said.

“He's only missed one game since October,” the coach added. “Going back and forth to Toulon during this period, something’s got to give. We feel this week’s the best week for him to recharge.”

Lineups:

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolò Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosuè Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell (co-captain), George Horne; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-captain), Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe.

