Jaipur Pink Panthers complete hat-trick of wins, beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal picked up nine points between as the Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Gujarat Giants 25-18 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Jaipur have thus recorded a hat-trick of wins as their defensive unit backed up their raiders brilliantly to keep Gujarat down to a low total.

Defenders Sahul Kumar and Ankush pulled off some fantastic tackle points as Jaipur inched ahead at 6-3 in the 6th minute. The Giants tackled V Ajith to stay in the game, but the Jaipur defense continued to showcase top form and helped their team keep their noses in front.

Rahul Chaudhari effected a brilliant raid in the 12th minute as Jaipur widened their lead at 10-5. Giants' Rakesh tried to change his team's fortunes, but he found it hard to breach the Jaipur defense on a consistent basis as the Panthers held a three-point lead at 12-9 in the end of the first half.

The Giants showed more urgency in the second half, tackling Arjun Deshwal, but Gujarat's Dong Geon Lee was caught soon after as the Panthers continued to dominate the proceedings at 13-10. Defender Abhishek KS also joined the party to put the Panthers into a fantastic position at 17-12 in the 30th minute. Bhavani Rajput effected a couple of brilliant raids in the last few minutes of the match as Jaipur continued to hold the lead at 22-17. The Jaipur raiders treaded carefully in the last minute and closed out a comprehensive victory in the end.

