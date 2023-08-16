James Harden calls 76ers president Daryl Morey 'a liar', vows to never play for him in explosive remark

James Harden, who wants to move away from Philadelphia this season, has slammed 76ers president Daryl Morey, calling him a liar. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Harden was heard criticising Morey amid worsening ties between him and the Philadelphia 76ers over a possible trade. A person present in the crowd at the event in China asked the NBA star, “What do you think about the current team claiming to end trade talks and trying to bring you back to the team?” James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals(AFP)

Harden’s response was shocking, to say the least. “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said.

James Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), has worked with Daryl Morey on two occasions. Morey was the general manager of Houston Rockets when Harden joined the side in 2012. Under Morey, the 33-year-old had spent more than eight seasons with the Rockets. Harden also won the MVP when Morey was with the Rockets. After spending nine years with the Houston Rockets, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. But Harden’s stint at the Nets did not turn out to be quite long-lasting. In 2022, Morey decided to bring Harden to the 76ers in a trade which saw Ben Simmons move to the Nets.

But Harden and Morey’s bonding has been a bit topsy-turvy, since the three-time scoring leader expressed his desire to move to the LA Clippers this off-season. Harden’s lack of interest in representing the Philadelphia 76ers this season is now an open secret. The 76ers reportedly had held talks with the Clippers over Harden’s trade talks but the two sides failed to reach an agreement. ESPN recently reported that the 76ers broke off trade talks and expected Harden to return to the training camp ahead of next season. The pre-season matches for the upcoming campaign is scheduled to begin on October 2.

In the off-season, James Harden had agreed to opt for his USD 35.6 million player option. A lack of long-term maximum-level contract offer is perceived to be the prime reason behind Harden’s conflict with the 76ers. Harden averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of the last three seasons since he left the Rockets two years back. He recorded a league-leading 10.7 assists per game last year. He also led the league in terms of assists. But he was somewhat overshadowed by Joel Embiid. The 76ers crashed out in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail