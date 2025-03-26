Japan display talent and ambition to scale new heights at World Cup

Japan have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup but they have set themselves the ambitious target of winning next year's tournament after dominating in Asian qualifying. HT Image

Hajime Moriyasu's side became the first team to punch their ticket to the 2026 competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico when they beat Bahrain 2-0 last week in Saitama.

With their place sealed, they followed that up with a 0-0 home draw with Saudi Arabia, giving them 20 points from eight games with 24 goals scored and two conceded in the third round of qualifiers.

Japan are 15th in the FIFA rankings and Moriyasu and his players firmly believe they can become the first Asian team to lift the World Cup next summer.

"We're aiming to win it," said Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, one of five English Premier League players in the squad.

"That's what we all keep saying. Our goal is to win the World Cup."

Japan have reached the last 16 four times since making their first World Cup appearance in 1998.

They stunned Germany and Spain to reach the knock-out stage at the 2022 tournament in Qatar but lost on penalties to Croatia.

"That showed us that we had a chance, which was a big thing for me," said Moriyasu.

"The Japan Football Association has been saying that we want to win the World Cup by 2050 and we are taking on the challenge to improve so that we can make it happen."

Moriyasu knows that his team are not there yet and said they have to "improve in every department" before heading to North America.

He can call on more Europe-based players than ever, with 11 appearing in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Captain Wataru Endo has become an important part of Liverpool's squad while Kaoru Mitoma has developed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League at Brighton.

Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo is one of the best attackers in the Spanish league.

Japan have more strength in depth than ever before but Endo says there is no friction between players competing for starting places.

"We all have to think about what's best for the team and everyone understands that," he said.

"I think that's a particular strong point among Japanese people. I think Japan are the strongest when it comes to team unity."

Japan have often performed best at World Cups when expectations have been low.

They narrowly lost to Belgium in the last 16 at the 2018 tournament in Russia just two months after firing their coach.

They went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil confident that they could make a splash but returned home early after a dismal display in the group stage.

Defender Yuto Nagatomo, who has played at a record four World Cups, said: "We have improved but if you overestimate your own ability and are too pleased with yourself, that's when it all starts to fall apart."

The 38-year-old, who has won 142 caps for Japan, added: "I personally experienced that at the World Cup in Brazil and I think that's the danger.

"It's OK for everyone to know that they are good players, but you have to back it up every day in training."

Japan cannot be accused of lacking ambition, with Endo calling for fans to buy into their goal of winning the World Cup in an on-pitch address after sealing qualification.

That may be seen as unrealistic by some, but as Spain and Germany found out in Qatar, Japan are a threat.

"What's important from this point is not the results but the process," said Endo.

"Until now we've been trying to qualify so we've needed to get results.

"If we want to win the World Cup, how we use our time between now and the tournament is crucial."

