Dehradun, The mortal remains of legendary Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana were taken to Varanasi in an air ambulance on Saturday for the final rites. Jaspal Rana's mortal remains taken to Varanasi for final rites

Rana, 49, passed away on Thursday following a brief illness after battling cardiac complications, the National Rifle Association of India had said.

Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters, successfully transitioned to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to two historic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

His mortal remains were brought from Delhi to Dehradun on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the body was kept at his residence to allow the public to pay their last respects. Before being taken to Varanasi, Rana was accorded full state honours at his residence.

According to sources close to the family, Rana had deep faith in Lord Shiva and the Ganga and had expressed a wish during his lifetime for his final rites to be performed in Varanasi.

Earlier on Friday, Manu visited Rana's residence here to pay her respects. Visibly distraught, Bhaker did not speak to the media.

The news of Rana's death cast a pall of gloom over the ongoing national shooting camp at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Raipur, Dehradun.

The scheduled trials for Friday were suspended as athletes were deeply affected by the news. Several shooters visited Rana's residence to pay tribute as soon as his body reached Dehradun.

A large number of people gathered at the residence till late Friday night. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the family to offer his condolences, describing Rana's death as an irreparable loss for both the state and the country.

Dhami said that Rana's achievements and spirit would continue to inspire the youth.

Several public representatives, administrative officials and sports personalities also visited the residence to pay their final respects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.