Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns curious about reception return to Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns is not sure what to expect when he returns to Minneapolis on Thursday night as he and the New York Knicks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. HT Image

For nine seasons, Towns was a fan favorite in Minnesota. He started 573 games for the Timberwolves in that span, and he averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game along with becoming an active member of the community.

This will be Towns' first game back in the North Star State since the Timberwolves traded him to the Knicks in exchange for a package that included Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a 2025 first-round pick.

"Every game is important," said Towns, who is averaging 24.8 points and a career-best 13.9 rebounds with New York. "It will be cool to be in the house. ... You never know how the fans will respond.

"For me, my household, I know what I gave that organization. And I am happy and proud for what I was able to do."

The Knicks are playing well with Towns as a key starter. New York is coming off a 100-91 road win against the Orlando Magic, which marked the team's 11th win in the last 15 games.

The Timberwolves also are playing better after an up-and-down start to the season. Minnesota has won six of its past seven games, including a 106-92 victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 26.2 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field. Randle is next with 20.1 points per game, and Naz Reid has provided solid contributions off the bench with 12.2 points per contest.

Rudy Gobert, who is averaging a double-double with 10.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, praised Towns before his return to Minnesota.

"From Day 1, he always told me that whatever I need, he was always there for me," Gobert said. "He really made it fun for me to get here into the organization. We started really connecting outside the floor, also. I felt like he really, truly wanted to see me succeed."

Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley echoed Gobert's praise for Towns.

"The energy he brought every day, just playful sometimes, sometimes it's super smart, witty, whatever it may be, being funny. Just being himself," Conley said. "... It's something that you get used to, and when they leave, it's like, dang, you miss those moments you see every day in practice."

Along with trying to slow down Towns, the Timberwolves must find a way to defend Jalen Brunson, who leads the Knicks with 25.0 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting. Brunson scored 31 points in the Knicks' latest win over Orlando.

Towns is second in scoring for New York and is followed by four other players who are averaging in double digits, including Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby , Josh Hart and Miles McBride .

The Timberwolves are 8-4 at home this season. The Knicks are 8-6 on the road.

