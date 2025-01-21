Lack of wicket-takers could hurt India against England

There is a changing trend in Indian cricket with regards to player selection ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken over as India coach. The strongest influence a cricket coach can have on a team’s performance is by his choice of players, while selecting the Indian squad, and thereafter the playing XI. The selectors give much credence to what the coach desires in such matters. With a question mark over both Shami and Bumrah’s fitness, the only genuine wicket-taker India have is Kuldeep and he too is returning from injury (AFP)

In 2017 after losing to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final India went from Ashwin and Jadeja as their frontline spinners to Chahal and Kuldeep, changing India’s ODI trajectory in the right direction. It earned the spin pair the nickname ‘Kulcha’.

India won 43 of their 60 ODI matches in this time before, in a state of panic, the immensely successful pair was dismantled after India went down to England in the 2019 World Cup.

It was Indian cricket’s big mistake in that World Cup.

The middle overs phase is an area of concern in 50-overs cricket with regards to its excitement levels and fan appeal. Harsha Bhogle once rightly called it the non-aggression pact between two teams. Where both teams choose to not assert themselves too much, it is in this lacklustre phase of the innings that most matches are won and lost.

This is where the Kulcha factor helped India tremendously. They would nip a potential hundred from a batter in the bud, making it easier for its death bowlers in the last 10.

But now, in the Indian squad for the ODI series versus England, there is just Kuldeep the wicket-taker; all the other spinners are the economical kind and have been picked more for their other skill. This bent of mind was most glaring in Australia as India went away from specialists to players who could bat and bowl well, and are not necessarily brilliant at one.

When you have an acute health issue you never consult a general physician, you go to a specialist. The specialist will deliver in challenging situations, the ‘general player’ won’t. It was one important reason for India’s loss in Australia. Seems like this team management is committed to this approach with Jadeja, Axar and Washington as their other spinners. I guess in return they just want economical overs from these bowlers.

But let’s be honest, in ideal batting conditions these days, it’s really hard to be economical. Only way to have control over the run rate is by getting wickets. Those days of teams getting 260 for the loss of just three wickets are gone.

With a question mark over both Shami and Bumrah’s fitness, the only genuine wicket-taker India have is Kuldeep and he too is returning from injury. Against a formidable looking England side, I foresee this as India’s Achilles heel.

Harshit Rana is a good selection though; he has just that little extra to make a mark than Akash Deep, who is slower in pace and does not hit the pitch with as much force as Rana does. Hope he adds a bit of potency to the Indian attack if Shami can’t bowl at full tilt.

Rohit, Virat and runs

Now, 50 overs cricket is a great format for batters looking for some easy runs at the international level, more so if you are batting in the top 3.

So, Rohit and Virat should have some runs in the bag at the end of the ODI series, but does that prepare them better for England that follows after the CT? I don’t think so.

One-day form at home or in Asia means only that.

It does not promise form in Tests in England. I hope we have learnt a lesson from the Australia tour; to give yourself the best chance to succeed in England, it’s playing long format matches in England, not 50-overs cricket or Ranji cricket, that matters.

I am looking forward to seeing Rohit’s batting approach in the ODI series versus England. Will he give India the kind of flying starts he was giving in the 50-overs WC? With immense pressure on him to get big runs, will Rohit alter his approach and play like did in the 2019 WC in England -- start slow, accelerate later and then finish with a big score?

I think he may aim to do this, and if he succeeds, then India may have enough runs on the board that their slightly vulnerable bowling attack could hope to defend.

As for Virat Kohli, 50-over format seems to be where he has maintained his long-term excellence, it’s a format he can sleep walk into and get a hundred.

He deserves a break, he can worry about England later.