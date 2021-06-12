Lahiri makes cut despite string of bogeys at Palmetto

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri managed to make the cut despite carding a disappointing 2-over 73 in the second round of the Palmetto Championship here.

Lahiri, who shot 69 in the opening round, had three bogeys in the last four holes on day two to total an even par 142 and make the cut, which fell at 1-over.

The Indian, who was tied-31st after the first round, dropped to tied-44th.

Lahiri despite his erratic form has missed more cuts than he deserves to, but this time around, he would heaved a sigh of relief after being inside Top-20 at one point.

He had a roller-coaster day with four birdies against six bogeys. Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri bogeyed 13th and 14th but recovered from that with three birdies in a row immediately after that from 15th to 17th.

Taking the turn at 1-under, he again dropped a shot on 10th but made up on third. Then came a string of bogeys on sixth, eighth and ninth. He did have a fine run of three birdies, but otherwise his iron play and approaches left him with a lot of work to do to make pars and he often missed them from between 10-15 feet.

Chesson Hadley shot 5-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Hadley was at 11-under 131, his lowest total through 36 holes since 2016.

Brooks Koepka struggled for a second straight round and missed the cut after a 73 left him at 3 over.

Johnson, five shots behind Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes, but then drove the ball into a thick, deeply rooted patch of tall grass and after taking an unplayable lie he ended with a double-bogey for a 68 and is 9-under 133.

American Tain Lee, in just his third career PGA TOUR event, was third at 7 under after a 68.

A group of six that included Harris English and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen were five shots behind at 6 under. First-round leader Wes Roach followed his opening 64 with a 77 to fall 10 shots behind Hadley.