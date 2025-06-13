LeBron James opens up on ritual he follows during NBA Finals: ‘I never let my family…’

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, is known for his clutch performances during the NBA finals. In his illustrious 22-year career, the 40-year-old has reached the NBA finals an astonishing 10 times. For several years, fans have been wondering what makes LeBron James stand out from the rest and keep coming up with outstanding performances season after season. LeBron James talks about a ritual he likes to follow during NBA finals. (AP)

During his latest appearance on the 'Mind the Game' podcast, cohosted by Hall of Famer Steve Nash, LeBron James opened up on a particular ritual he likes to follow during the NBA Finals and how he doesn't like to break the superstition.

"I never let my family come to a Finals game unless it was a closeout game," he said, according to Marca.

When asked why he likes to follow this ritual, LeBron James gave simple yet clear reasoning: If anything were to happen to his wife, kids, or mother during the game in the stands, that could disrupt his concentration and take him out of the zone.

Also Read: LeBron James' agent accused of using ‘blackmail’ against NBA team

"If something happened in the stands with my family, it would very easily knock me out of my lockdown zone. Unless it was the closeout game, my family stayed home," said LeBron James.

The envious record of LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most successful players in the NBA's history. He has won four championships and four Finals MVP Awards. He also has ten final appearances to his name across the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, LeBron James endured a disappointing result in the 2024-25 season, as the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first-round playoff.

LeBron is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. Between 2011 and 2018, he made eight consecutive appearances in the finals. He also won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to his accomplishments in the NBA, he has also won three Olympic gold medals as a member of the US national team.