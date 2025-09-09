SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb pitched six solid innings and five San Francisco players homered to help Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 on Monday night. Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks

Webb allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jung Hoo Lee, Dominic Smith, Heliot Ramos, Matt Chapman and Patrick Bailey each hit a home run.

San Francisco has won 12 of 15. The Giants are three games behind the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League, 1 1/2 games in front of the Diamondbacks.

The Giants scored five times in the sixth inning to break a 4-all tie. Reliever Brandyn Garcia was charged with the first three runs .

Jake McCarthy tripled with the bases loaded to give Arizona a 3-0 lead in the second inning and Blaze Alexander hit a two-out single that drove in Ketel Marte in the third. Gabriel Moreno homered to lead off the eighth.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll was 0 for 4 and had his 24-game on-base streak snapped.

Matt Chapman reached on a throwing error by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leading off the Giants' sixth. Pinch-hitter Luis Matos walked and Lee followed with a single. Anthony DeSclafani replaced Garcia and gave up a two-run double to Christian Koss before Lee scored on Patrick Bailey's sacrifice fly and Ramos it a two-run homer to give San Francisco a 9-4 lead.

Webb leads the NL this season with a career-high 201 strikeouts and 184 2/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old in his seventh major league season is the first Giants pitcher with at least 200 strikeouts since Carlos Rodón had 237 in 2022.

Arizona's Zac Gallen is set to take the mound Tuesday against Robbie Ray as the series continues.

