Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks

AP |
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 09:58 am IST

Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb pitched six solid innings and five San Francisco players homered to help Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-5 on Monday night.

Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks
Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks

Webb allowed four runs — one earned — on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jung Hoo Lee, Dominic Smith, Heliot Ramos, Matt Chapman and Patrick Bailey each hit a home run.

San Francisco has won 12 of 15. The Giants are three games behind the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League, 1 1/2 games in front of the Diamondbacks.

The Giants scored five times in the sixth inning to break a 4-all tie. Reliever Brandyn Garcia was charged with the first three runs .

Jake McCarthy tripled with the bases loaded to give Arizona a 3-0 lead in the second inning and Blaze Alexander hit a two-out single that drove in Ketel Marte in the third. Gabriel Moreno homered to lead off the eighth.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll was 0 for 4 and had his 24-game on-base streak snapped.

Matt Chapman reached on a throwing error by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leading off the Giants' sixth. Pinch-hitter Luis Matos walked and Lee followed with a single. Anthony DeSclafani replaced Garcia and gave up a two-run double to Christian Koss before Lee scored on Patrick Bailey's sacrifice fly and Ramos it a two-run homer to give San Francisco a 9-4 lead.

Webb leads the NL this season with a career-high 201 strikeouts and 184 2/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old in his seventh major league season is the first Giants pitcher with at least 200 strikeouts since Carlos Rodón had 237 in 2022.

Arizona's Zac Gallen is set to take the mound Tuesday against Robbie Ray as the series continues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Logan Webb pitches 6 solid innings, Giants hit 5 homers in 11-5 win over Diamondbacks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On