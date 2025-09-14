Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Luke Altmyer scores 3 TDs, No. 9 Illinois shuts out Western Michigan

AP |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 08:08 am IST

Luke Altmyer scores 3 TDs, No. 9 Illinois shuts out Western Michigan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Luke Altmyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Illinois shut out Western Michigan 38-0 on Saturday night.

Luke Altmyer scores 3 TDs, No. 9 Illinois shuts out Western Michigan
Luke Altmyer scores 3 TDs, No. 9 Illinois shuts out Western Michigan

Kaden Feagin rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and Ca’Lil Valentine ran for 63 yards and a TD. Hank Beatty caught six passes for 53 yards and a TD.

It was the seventh consecutive victory dating to last season for Illinois , its longest winning streak since it won seven in a row in 2011.

Broc Lowry threw for 78 yards and ran for 40 yards for the Broncos , who had 204 total yards.

Illinois led 10-0 at halftime, preserving the shutout with a goal-line stand in the final seconds. The Illini stopped the Broncos twice at the 1-yard line.

The only TD of the half was a 6-yard pass from Altmyer to Beatty in the second quarter, his first scoring catch of the season. Illinois’ leading receiver had scored a TD on a punt return in the Illini’s opener vs. Western Illinois.

Western Michigan: Illinois coach Bret Bielema said during the week he expected Western Michigan, a 27.5-point underdog according to BetMGM, to give his team a battle. He was somewhat correct. The Broncos didn’t score, but they shut down lllinois’ high-powered offense in the first half before giving up 28 points in the second half. The Illini have scored 38 or more points six times in seven games.

Illinois: The Illini opened the season with decisive victories over three teams with a combined record of 2-7, outscoring them 128-22. Now Illinois has an opportunity to show it deserves its No. 9 ranking — the team’s highest since 2001 and best September ranking since 1964 — with games coming up against No. 22 Indiana and USC.

Western Michigan: The Broncos open Mid-American Conference play next Saturday vs. Toledo.

Illinois: The Illini open Big Ten Conference play next Saturday at No. 22 Indiana.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Luke Altmyer scores 3 TDs, No. 9 Illinois shuts out Western Michigan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On