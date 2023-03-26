Memphis Grizzlies look to growl past Atlanta Hawks, keep playoff dreams alive

The Memphis Grizzlies are making waves in the Western Conference with their five-game winning streak and they're not stopping anytime soon. With only nine games remaining in the regular season, the Grizzlies are looking to secure the top playoff seed in the West as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots for three during the second half against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.(USA TODAY Sports)

Currently sitting at second place in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies are hot on the heels of the Denver Nuggets, trailing them by just 3 1/2 games. With a playoff spot already clinched and their second straight Southwest Division title locked up, the Grizzlies have their sights set on bigger goals.

Their latest victory came in a blowout win against the Houston Rockets with a final score of 151-114. The Grizzlies showed their depth as Luke Kennard, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline, set a franchise record by making 10 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Kennard's performance was instrumental in the Grizzlies' win, with 30 points and three assists.

"And he had three assists and was competing on defense. This is why we made the trade for him. Hopefully he can make 10 3s every night he goes out there," said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are looking to clarify their postseason situation as they remain at eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 37-37. They managed to climb back to .500 with a win against the Indiana Pacers with a final score of 143-130. However, their star player Trae Young was ejected from the game in the third quarter after throwing the ball in the direction of an official while arguing a call.

Atlanta will need to work hard to slow down the Grizzlies' offense, especially with Ja Morant back in the lineup after serving an eight-game suspension. In his two games since his return, Morant has come off the bench and has been making an impact, totaling 35 points and 13 assists.

Also read | Ja Morant's ‘redemption’ after bench role. A mental break or breakthrough?

The Grizzlies won the first game between these two teams back in December with a score of 128-103. The Hawks were without Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic while the Grizzlies played without Ja Morant. It remains to be seen how the Hawks will fare against a fully loaded Grizzlies team.

The game between the Grizzlies and the Hawks promises to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to make their mark in the league. It remains to be seen who will come out on top, but one thing is for sure – it's going to be a thrilling match.

How to watch Grizzlies vs Hawks

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

Venue: State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia

Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!