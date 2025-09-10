Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mets activate center fielder Jose Siri from 60-day injured list after his recovery from broken leg

AP |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 05:31 am IST

Mets activate center fielder Jose Siri from 60-day injured list after his recovery from broken leg

PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets center fielder Jose Siri was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and started against the Philadelphia Phillies, five months after breaking his left leg.

Mets activate center fielder Jose Siri from 60-day injured list after his recovery from broken leg
Mets activate center fielder Jose Siri from 60-day injured list after his recovery from broken leg

The speedy Siri fouled a pitch off the leg April 12 against the Athletics and was carted off the field.

Acquired from Tampa Bay for pitcher Eric Orze in a November 2024 trade, Siri was 1 for 20 this season and hitless in his last 16 major league at-bats heading into Tuesday night's game. Batting ninth, he struck out his first time up.

A right-handed hitter, Siri was activated with the Mets set to face three straight left-handed starters in Philadelphia.

New York began the night with a three-game lead over San Francisco for the final National League wild card.

When the Mets traded for Siri, they envisioned him sharing time with Tyrone Taylor in center field. Taylor got most of the playing time after Siri’s injury, providing excellent defense but little offense, until Cedric Mullins was acquired from Baltimore at the July 31 trade deadline.

Mullins, however, was batting .174 with one homer and eight RBIs in 30 games for the Mets, and Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Sept. 2, retroactive to Aug. 30, with a strained left hamstring.

In other roster moves Tuesday, the Mets optioned bench bat Jared Young to Triple-A Syracuse and designated right-hander Wander Suero for assignment. Right-hander Justin Garza was sent outright to Syracuse.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Mets activate center fielder Jose Siri from 60-day injured list after his recovery from broken leg
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On