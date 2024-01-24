Mickelson’s feat ticked, Woods’ feat ticked but USD 1.5m missed: What’s next for Nick Dunlap?

﻿How would you feel when you won a tournament but not the prize money of $1.5 million? You would feel miserable, right? No, you would not if you were Nick Dunlap. The 20-year-old this past week did something out of the ordinary. Something that only seven golfers had done before him since 1940; he had done something that happened last time 33 years ago; something that had last been done by Phil Mickelson, no less. Nick Dunlap of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course (Getty Images/AFP)

Yes, Dunlap became the first amateur golfer since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour when he claimed The American Express at the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course in La Quinta, California on Sunday. But sadly being an amateur, he wasn't eligible for the $1.5 million that came along with the finish.

Those who don't ardently follow golf would think: what's then the point of winning? Hold on a moment! The benefits that Dunlap has earned far outweigh the disappointment of not bagging $1.5 million.

For one thing, he has got exemption on the PGA Tour for two years. Which means plenty of opportunities to make money. By the end of the exemption, he is likely to -- god forbid, even if he doesn't win a tournament -- earn a lot more than the money he has missed out on being an amateur. Remember, now there are big sponsors queuing up for him too. In light of his triumph, Dunlap is expected to turn professional soon.

For another, Dunlap has also earned exemptions for the Masters, PGA Championship, and all 2024 signature events (provided he turns pro before these events). His US Open exemption from the US Amateur win last year stands as the third major of the year allows the US Amateur champion to play as a professional. In short, he belongs to the big league now. It’s all over bar the shouting. There is no reason why he wouldn’t turn pro now.

Frankly speaking, Dunlap's feat was pretty much on the cards. Last year he had emulated another golfing great -- rather the greatest in the last three decades -- by becoming the second player after Tiger Woods to win both US Junior Amateur and US Amateur titles. The US Junior Amateur he had won in 2021. Dunlap had missed cuts in his previous three PGA Tour events, but many believed it was a matter of time before he turned it around. They were right. What a massive turnaround it has been!

There are reports Dunlap can also join LIV Golf since is he managed by a company that has LIV golfers on its roster. But that's highly unlikely. The Saudi league suits a seasoned pro more than it does a new pro or in Dunlap's case, who is expected to turn pro soon. The PGA Tour remains the toughest test for an up-and-coming golfer. A golfer who has long-term plans and is aiming for bigger glory would prefer the Tour any day. And by all accounts, Dunlap is not a short-term guy. He is ambitious.

Anyway, some may be curious about what happens to the money that Dunlap couldn't call his own. Well, it goes to South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout who finished second, one shot behind at 28-under.

The two big names Dunlap has emulated in the last few months are Mickelson and Woods. Both the legends combine for 21 majors with Woods winning 15 of them. With his win in California, Dunlap has set the bar really high. Mickelson himself has acknowledged Dunlap's latest achievement on X (formerly Twitter). "Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning," the LIV golfer wrote.

Dunlap, who has jumped a record 4,061 places up to 68th in the Official Golf World Ranking (OWGR), has now indeed joined the ranks of Ludvig Aberg and Adrian Meronk as men's golf's next big things. Going forward, one can expect the University of Alabama student to invoke Woods and Mickelson more often through his performances and triumphs.