Muhammad Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' shorts up for auction

AFP |
Apr 05, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The shorts worn by Muhammad Ali in his legendary "Thrilla in Manila" boxing match are up for grabs at Sotheby's in New York, part of a growing sports memorabilia market eyed by auction houses.

Bids including the latest for $3.8 million have been rolling in since late March for the Everlast-brand shorts, which are white with black stripes and are signed by Ali.

The auction is open until April 12.

The sale comes as Sotheby's is auctioning off a slew of sports lots, including a uniform from NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

Despite a growing interest in historic sporting items, Sotheby's said that, as of Thursday, the minimum price agreed to by the seller of Ali's shorts has not yet been reached.

Sotheby's estimates the shorts could eventually fetch $4-6 million.

Ali's 1975 "Thrilla in Manila" fight against Joe Frazier was held in the Philippines and followed his "Rumble in the Jungle" bout in the Democratic Republic of the Congo the year before.

Ali's fight in the Philippines went to 14 rounds before Frazier's coach threw in the towel.

"It was like death. Closest thing to dying that I know of," Ali said of the fight, which was held amid stifling heat and humidity, with temperatures heightened by TV lights.

Ali, born Cassius Clay in the southeastern state of Kentucky, is known as both a sporting great and for his role in fighting for civil rights for African Americans. He died in 2016.

Also for sale is a raft of NBA jerseys, including French player Wembanyama's complete uniform from an exhibition game held earlier this year.

Interest in the game day goods also apparently extends to items from Wembanyama's locker including a chair, water bottles and a towel.

For those who don't have the cash for the jersey estimated to sell for $80-120,000 the locker contents are estimated to go for $5-7,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

