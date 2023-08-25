Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw World Championships Live Streaming For Free: When, where and how to watch on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra will begin his quest for the elusive World Championships gold on Friday. The Olympic champion will take part in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw event in Budapest, Hungary. 37 javelin throwers have been divided into two groups - A and B. Neeraj is slotted in Group A. He will compete in the qualifiers for a place in the 12-man final, scheduled on Sunday. The automatic qualifying mark is 83.00m. Apart from Neeraj, two other Indians - Manu DP and Kishore Jena - will take part in the men's javelin throw qualification round. Manu is in Group A with Neeraj while Jena is in Group B. Neeraj Chopra(AP)

Neeraj, who has a personal best of 89.94m, is expected to breeze into the final. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will, however, face tough competition from the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters, London 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and world No. 2 Julian Weber from Germany. Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will also compete in the event.

Neeraj, who is the No.1-ranked javelin thrower at the moment, has every top prize apart from a World Championship gold. He won an Olympic gold in Tokyo. He is an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist and is also a Diamond League champion. The 25-year-old came very close to winning the World Championship last year in Oregon but came second to Anderson Peters.

That silver medal of Neeraj Chopra, however, was India's first in the World Championships in nearly two decades after Anju Boby George's bronze in the women's long jump in 2003.

Live streaming details of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships

When will Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships will take place on August 25 (Friday).

Where will Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships take place?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

At what time does Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships begin?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw qualifying rounds at World Athletics Championships is scheduled to begin at 1:40 PM (IST)

Can I watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships?

Yes, you can watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships.

Where and how can I watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships on TV?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live on Sports18 network.

Where and how to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships online for free?

You can watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships online for free on the JioCinema app and website. You can also catch live updates of the event on hindustantimes.com/sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON