Bengaluru, Since July 2025, Avinash Sable and his dream to retain the Asian Games 3000m steeplechase gold were living in different houses. Now, I have fitness level of 2022, can repeat my performance in Japan Asian Games: Sable

Delicate fitness following a surgery to repair Sable's torn ACL and meniscus was the biggest impediment in their reunion, forcing him to even skip the recent Commonwealth Games.

Instead, he trained at a high-altitude facility in Ooty, then went to Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka, before turning up at Sports Authority of India here for sessions in the Smart Track.

The sum total of that nearly eight months of intense training is the belief in Sable's mind: "I went to the Asian Games in 2022. I have the same level of fitness now. I can repeat my performance in this Asian Games ," he told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

"There are 24 days left for my event in the Asian Games. My preparation is very good. I had a lot of ups and downs in my preparation after that injury .

"After that, I have done continuous training and it's a good preparation. I am confident that I can do well in the upcoming Asian Games. I feel that my old fitness has come back," he added.

But since recovering from that debilitating injury, Sable has participated in only one competition - the IFAM outdoor World Athletics Continental Tour in Oordegem, Belgium.

There is a caveat too. He did not compete in his pet 3000m steeplechase event but took part in the 5000m race, in which his participation in this edition of the continental event is still doubtful.

Sable did not view it as a deterrent.

"I had an injury when the competition season started. I had planned to participate in the competition in May but could not recover in time. Training and competition are two different things.

"I feel that it is very important to participate in the competition. I felt bad that I could not participate in the CWG because of that injury. My fitness was not good at that time. But I wanted to participate in the Asian Games."

Now, Sable is looking forward to the Indian Athletics Series Final in New Delhi on September 10.

"It will be my first steeplechase competition in a year. You need competition for any good preparation. But I could not do it because of my fitness.

"I used to train with 1500m athletes and other distance runners. But now I am confident that I will be able to participate in the Asian Games and do well there," he said.

The 30-year-old said training on the Smart Track at the SAI Centre here helped him recover in time for the Asian Games.

"I think this is the best facility in the world. I have trained in the US and Europe. But here, we have so many facilities in one campus. If you are a distance runner, you need to train on a soft surface. You can get a track of 500 metres here, and it helps in avoiding injuries.

"I had an ACL surgery. So, I could not run on a hard surface. I used to train on this track because it is very soft. It gives me a lot of confidence to train after surgery," he detailed.

Phase of fear

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But before that Sable went through a little personal hell, battling inner demons of fear and doubts.

He was riven by the thoughts that his career had come to an end.

Sable detailed those dark days.

"I was afraid that I would not be able to participate in the Asian Games. I had no idea how serious the injury was. So, after the surgery, I had doubts in my mind. I was not confident that I would be able to jump .

"It was a very important year - Asian and Commonwealth Games. I could not participate in the CWG due to the injury. It filled my heart with a lot of doubts. What would happen to my career? How long would I need to recover from the injury? Will I be able to come back to the field again?"

The self-doubts continued to nag Sable even after he resumed training.

"I had started training after the surgery. But I was in a lot of pain. Then I was afraid that I would not be able to come back. When I used to practice, I had a lot of problems. I did not feel anything . It was a very tough time for me. Many times, I thought that I would not be able to do it .

"But here, I would like to thank the Athletic Federation of India and SAI and all the players who helped me in training," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.