Overall sports budget slashed, NSFs and SAI get more

Amid the pandemic, the union sports budget has been slashed by R230.78 crore through allocations to the National Sports Federations (NSF) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been increased to boost the Tokyo Olympics preparations.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been allocated R2,596.14 crore, down from R2,826.92 crore earmarked in the previous budget. The budget last year was revised to R1,800.15 crore as there was hardly any sporting activity because of the pandemic. With the postponement of the Olympics, there were no foreign exposure trips and competition for athletes for a major part of the year.

The NSFs have received a boost with an assistance of R280 crore, a hike of R35 crore from the previous financial year. The federations’ budget was slashed by R55 crore in 2020-21. It is learnt that the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition--used to fund the training of athletes--will get a substantial hike to take care of the preparation of athletes in the Olympic year. Also, SAI has been allocated R660 crore, an increase of R160 crore from the previous fiscal when the allocation was reduced to R500 crore.

Allocation to the government’s flagship Khelo India--the national programme for the development of sports--has been reduced from R890.42 crore in the previous budget to R657.71 crore this financial year. That is also because last year the Khelo India budget was used for infrastructure development and coaching camps were not running because of the pandemic. The Khelo India Youth Games has also been postponed to the later part of 2021.

Allocation for the National Sports Development Fund--it is used to meet the specific training needs of athletes under Target Olympic Podium Scheme--has been slashed by half, to R25 crore from R50 crore in 2020-21.

Sources in the sports ministry said there will be no shortage of funds to prepare athletes for the Tokyo Olympics as their training is already being taken care of.

The incentives to sportspersons, under which eligible athletes are provided cash awards and meritorious pension, has been also reduced to R53 crore from R70 crore.