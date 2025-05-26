Pakistan volleyball captain sends bold message ahead of Indo-Pak clash: ‘Confident of defeating India with a big margin'

Amid the recent Indo-Pak hostilities, India are set to face Pakistan at the upcoming Central Asian Volleyball Association Nations League. The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but India withdrew in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last month. Generic photo of a volleyball match.

Then the tournament got shifted to Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and India returned to the fold. It is scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 4, and ahead of facing India, Pakistan captain Murad Jehan had a message.

Speaking to Dawn, he said, “Our team has some very good professional players and we are confident of defeating India with a big margin … we’re looking forward to it.”

The tournament venue was changed a CAVA meeting on April 25, where other countries also expressed their discomfort in travelling to Pakistan.

A Sportstar report stated, “CAVA had the Annual General Meeting on April 25 in Nepal where other nations also expressed their discomfort regarding their participation in the tournament in Pakistan. So, it was decided that the tournament will be shifted to Uzbekistan but the dates will remain the same.”

The Pahalgam attack took place on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. The attack’s responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The terror attack has intensified relations between both India and Pakistan. India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats and closed borders. Meanwhile, Pakistan have rejected all accusations of sponsoring terrorism in their country and for playing a role in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In response, India succesfully executed Operation Sindoor, launching missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, and killing more than 100 high-profile terrorists. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone attacks and cross-border mortar firing, but weren’t succesful. On May 10, both countries reached an immediate ceasefire, followed by violations by Pakistan.