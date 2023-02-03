Panel to oversee Olympic preparation, plan for bidding of multidisciplinary sports events

A high-level committee, comprising top officials of the sports ministry, Indian Olympic Association and other stakeholders has been formed to oversee the preparation of Indian athletes for the 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and 'prepare a strategy for bidding of multi-disciplinary sporting events for India.'

India has shown interest in bidding for the 2036 Olympics and a roadmap towards that may be presented before the IOC Session in Mumbai in September.

The 17-member panel formed by the sports ministry will be headed by the Sports Minister. IOA president PT Usha, IOA vice-president Gagan Narang, executive council member Yogeshwar Dutt, Athletes Commission chairperson MC Mary Kom, and AC members Sharath kamal, Rani Rampal. Former hockey international Viren Rasquinha besides Presidents of the Athletics Federation of India and All India Football Federation are part of the panel. Sports Authority of India Director General and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO are also part of the committee.

"It is felt that all possible support to facilitate better performance of Indian athletes needs to be extended by the government, with guidance from the highest level," said a notice from the Sports Ministry.

"The objectives of the committee are aligned to ensure that the performance of Indian athletes is optimized in the Olympics and other multi-disciplinary events.

For Paris 2024, the committee will ensure smooth logistical arrangements for the participation of the Indian contingent besides providing all support to potential and qualified athletes.

For the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the panel will chart out a roadmap, review the preparation process and ensure coordination among all stakeholders.

One of the Terms of Reference of the Committee is to also "prepare a strategy for bidding of multi disciplinary sporting events for India," according to the notification.