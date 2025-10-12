Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panthers beat Senators to remain unbeaten, roll to 6-2 victory for 3-0-0 start

AP |
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 07:26 am IST

Panthers beat Senators to remain unbeaten, roll to 6-2 victory for 3-0-0 start

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Anton Lundell all finished with a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers stayed unbeaten by topping the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Saturday night.

Panthers beat Senators to remain unbeaten, roll to 6-2 victory for 3-0-0 start
Panthers beat Senators to remain unbeaten, roll to 6-2 victory for 3-0-0 start

Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Panthers, who got two assists from Seth Jones. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots for Florida, which has trailed for a total of 63 seconds in its first three games.

Florida — which scored three power-play goals and has five with the man advantage already this season — is 3-0-0 for the third time in its 32-season history, joining 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Shane Pinto scored both goals for Ottawa, which is now 0-6-1 in its last seven games at Florida. Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots for the Senators.

It was Ottawa forward Nick Cousins' first game back in Sunrise since the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, when the Panthers won their first championship. Cousins — who didn't play at Florida when Ottawa visited last season — was with the Panthers for two seasons.

He was welcomed back with a tribute video.

“Any guy that has 16 nicknames is well liked. He hears it," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He was part of that ‘have fun, play hard’ thing we were trying to build.”

Bobrovsky was the starter for the 26th consecutive Florida game going back to last season's playoff, tying his longest run with the Panthers. If he starts Monday, he would tie the Panthers' record for consecutive goalie starts; Ed Belfour made 27 straight in 2007.

The Panthers played without defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who was hurt Thursday and has gone on injured reserve. It's not clear how long he'll be sidelined.

Senators: Host Nashville on Monday in their home opener.

Panthers: Visit Philadelphia on Monday to start a five-game road trip.

NHL: /hub/NHL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Panthers beat Senators to remain unbeaten, roll to 6-2 victory for 3-0-0 start
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On