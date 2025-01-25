PR Sreejesh honoured with Padma Bhushan, Ravichandran Ashwin among four sporting icons to receive Padma Shri

In a stellar recognition of their contributions to Indian sports, former men’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, while recently-retired cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin is among the Padma Shri awardees. A total of four athletes and a para-coach feature in the prestigious list of 139 honorees, announced on the eve of India’s 76th Republic Day by President Droupadi Murmu. A file photo of PR Sreejesh

Sreejesh, 36, has been a stalwart in Indian hockey, playing a pivotal role as a goalkeeper during his illustrious career. He retired after India clinched a second successive Olympic bronze at the Paris Games. He had also played an influential role in the Tokyo 2020 bronze-winning team.

Sreejesh is currently serving as the head coach of the junior men’s hockey team, and is also associated with the ongoing Hockey India League.

The Padma Bhushan is India’s third-highest civilian honour, following the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan.

Cricketing great Ravichandran Ashwin, 38, has been bestowed with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. With 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, he ended his career as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Ashwin will continue to play in club cricket, as well as the Indian Premier League, where he will reunite with Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season.

Other athletes honoured with Padma Shri include legendary Indian footballer I.M. Vijayan, Paralympic gold-medalist archer Harvinder Singh, and para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh.

Satyapal has been instrumental in mentoring Khel Ratna awardee and Paris Paralympics gold-winning high-jumper Praveen Kumar, furthering India’s dominance in para-sports.

The Padma awards, celebrated for recognising distinguished contributions across diverse fields, feature a total of 139 recipients this year. The annual list includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees.