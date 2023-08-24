'Presence is missed every day,' Kobe Bryant’s sister pays tribute to him on his 45th birthday with heartfelt posts

Sharia Washington, the sister of Kobe Bryant, is honouring her brother on his 45th birthday. Kobe Bryant’s family celebrated his birthday with emotional posts(Instagram/Sharia Washington)

On Wednesday, Washington shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a series of photos of her and Bryant from their childhood to adulthood.

“Your physical presence is missed every day, but your legacy will live on forever. Happy birthday Bean! Love you,” She wrote in the caption.

She also added a quote from Bryant himself with the post, “‘You are responsible for how people remember you — or don’t. So don’t take it lightly. - KB,’”.

The attached photos show the close bond between Washington and Bryant. Some photos are from their childhood and others are as adults.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, also posted a loving tribute to her late husband on his birthday. She shared some old photos of their happy moments together on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever.❤️ #82378,” she captioned the post, referring to his birthdate. Vanessa also revealed the new Kobe Bryant 8 Protro sneaker that she designed, which was released on Wednesday.

According to Nike’s website, "The Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date.”

Vanessa posted a black-and-white video of the sneaker on Instagram and wrote, “Kobe 8 ‘Halo’ 8.23.23🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 ‘Halo’ styles coming soon🤍."

The NBA legend and his spouse met in 1999 when he was 20 and she was 17 on the set of a music video. They got married in 2001 in California and shared four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

In January 2020, Kobe and Gianna, who was 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe was 41.

The crash also claimed the lives of seven other people, Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and Ara Zobayan, 50, who was the pilot.