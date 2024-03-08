Prime Volleyball League Round-up: The battle for the Super 5s heats up

There are just a few games left before the start of the highly-anticipated Super 5s stage of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League. The intense series of matches taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai has seen thrilling action, relentless drama and unpredictable encounters over the past week. Delhi Toofans have maintained their good form.

The thrilling contest between Mumbai Meteors and Chennai Blitz enthralled the home crowd as the two teams went till the final minute, before Mumbai eventually managed to get the win, making the road harder for the home side to the Super 5s. But Mumbai, too, stumbled against the Kolkata Thunderbolts, as the former Champions ended their campaign with a win, while hurting Meteors’ chances for a Super 5s spot.

Calicut Heroes, Ahmedabad Defenders and Delhi Toofans, too managed to maintain a good run of form this week, ensuring they remain the top contenders for the next stage of the competition. On the other side, Kolkata Thunderbolts were knocked out of the competition, unable to get past the defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders. This was the first time the Thunderbolts had missed out a spot in the latter stage of the competition.

Kochi Blue Spikers gave the Delhi Toofans a tough fight hoping to get their first win of the season. But despite getting two sets up in the early going, Kochi were unable to get the win as the Toofans managed to come from behind to get the win and virtually confirm a spot for the next stage of the competition.

Hyderabad Black Hawks improved their game, but were knocked out after a 0-3 defeat against the Bengaluru Torpedoes. The Torpedoes improved their chances to qualify for the next stage after an astounding 3-2 win over the Calicut Heroes in a five-set thriller.