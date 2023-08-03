Randy Orton focused on training to make WWE return: Report

The WWE universe has been abuzz with former champion Randy Orton’s potential return to the franchise. While many speculate about Orton’s return at this year’s SummerSlam, some feel that the American professional wrestler is still in the early stages of a comeback. Now, Fightful Select has shared a major development on the return of ‘The Viper’. The outlet claimed that Orton is currently healing and there has been no update on his return to WWE any time soon. Randy Orton is eyeing a WWE comeback.(WWE.com)

Randy Orton has been out of action since May last year due to his back injury. The future Hall of Famer underwent lower back fusion surgery in November 2022. It is understood that Orton has already started his training with an aim to return to the WWE ring. Doctors have reportedly advised Orton not to take part in wrestling again. Notwithstanding their suggestions, The Legend Killer now seems to be keen on scripting a return to WWE.

Prior to his injury, Orton used to team up with Matt Riddle. Their tag team was popularly known as RK-Bro. Their last televised fight took place on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. In that encounter, RK-Bro were up against The Usos. The battle, however, did not go in favour of the RK-Bro as they were defeated by The Usos back then. The Usos clinched a victory in that game to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Following that bout, Riddle has gone on to feature as a singles competitor. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens currently hold the unified tag team titles.

Randy Orton, thanks to his supreme wrestling prowess and incredible talent, has established himself as one of the finest fighters to feature in WWE in recent times. Orton succeeded in being world champion on 14 occasions (four World Heavyweight Championships and 10 WWE Championships). The Apex Predator’s 14 world championship titles tie him with Triple H. Only John Cena and Ric Flair have more world championship titles – 16 – than Triple H and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton made his debut on SmackDown back in 2002. Two years later, Orton achieved a historic feat by becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in the history of WWE. Later, he went on to claim two Royal Rumble victories as well. The 43-year-old’s current WWE contract will reportedly expire next year.

WWE wrestler Chad Gable recently recalled his association with Randy Orton. “It was after the spelling bee when they got the best of us. I spelled a word wrong and Randy challenged me to a match. I looked into his eyes and he was so in the moment, like in character but in the moment. He was screaming at me like he's challenging Chad Gable. The veins in his neck and his eyes were bloodshot from screaming at me. There was sweat dripping down. It was so surreal. He looked so pumped to go into this match. He was so invested in this storyline,” Gable revealed during an edition of After the Bell.

WWE is currently planning matches for the high-voltage SummerSlam 2023. This year’s SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at Ford Field in Detroit on August 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON