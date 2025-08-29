Roger Federer watches Neeraj Chopra compete at Zurich Diamond League, but can't be hurler's good luck charm

The most famous Swiss athlete in history was in attendance as the Diamond League headed to Zurich for the 2025 finals. Roger Federer was once again present amongst the attendees at Letzigrund Stadium, catching plenty of action in the track and field events, not least Neeraj Chopra as he fell short of his second Diamond League championship and registered a third consecutive second-place finish. Roger Federer in attendance at the Zurich Diamond League. He had met Neeraj Chopra previously in 2023.

Federer and his family are regular attendees of the Diamond League when it visits Zurich: the Federers were also present at the venue back in 2023, with the event taking place in a crucial year leading up the the Paris Olympics. This year, the all-time-great tennis player was seen soaking in the sporting activity as some of the world's best including names such as Noah Lyles and Armando Duplantis were in action.

While Lyles and Duplantis picked up gold medal, Chopra was unfortunately not one of those crowned: as in 2023, the hurler finished in second place with Federer in attendance, as he fell comfortably short of a red-hot Julian Weber after the German slung a couple of massive 91+ metre throws.

Neeraj gushes about meeting a sporting idol

Chopra and Federer have famously met in the past, as ambassadors of Switzerland Tourism, even sharing gifts with each other in the form of a signed racket heading home with Neeraj and a signed India jersey from the Asian Games being given in return to Federer.

“It’s a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer here in Zurich,” Neeraj had said after meeting Federer for the first time, speaking about his importance to him as an athlete, but also adding on how pleasant an interaction it was beyond that: “What inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence.”

However, Thursday wasn’t Neeraj’s day, as he could only use his last throw of the evening to work himself into silver medal, but still a long way off from Weber’s monstrous throws. The German has won two Diamond League events earlier in the season and is beginning to find some ridiculous form, which will make him the favourite for when the World Athletics Championship begins in Tokyo in two weeks.