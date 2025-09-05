Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Royals put RHP Seth Lugo (back) on 15-day IL

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 03:42 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-KC-LUGO/

The Kansas City Royals placed ace right-hander Seth Lugo on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a lower back strain.

Royals put RHP Seth Lugo (back) on 15-day IL
Royals put RHP Seth Lugo (back) on 15-day IL

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Lugo, 35, was initially listed to start Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels before being pushed back two days. Then he was evaluated further Thursday and was placed on the IL.

The 2024 All-Star has struggled of late. He had a 3.06 ERA after his start on Aug. 3 and has been racked in four of his ensuing five starts, going 0-2 with a 10.23 ERA.

Lugo's ERA now sits at 4.15 to go with an 8-7 record.

Meanwhile, the Royals are hoping to get another 2024 All-Star back soon in left-hander Cole Ragans . He has been on the IL for nearly three months with a strained left rotator cuff.

Ragans, 27, pitched batting practice Wednesday and manager Matt Quatraro was impressed.

"He looked good," Quatraro told reporters. "He was healthy and threw the ball free and easy. He got to face hitters amped up the adrenaline a little bit and so far so good. ... Everything was positive."

Lugo finished second in the American League Cy Young Award balloting last season. Ragans placed fourth.

The Royals promoted right-hander Stephen Kolek from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday and he might end up being the Saturday starter.

Kolek, 28, was acquired at the trade deadline from the San Diego Padres and was sharp in his lone start for Kansas City, allowing one run and four hits in six innings in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers last Saturday.

Counting his time with San Diego, Kolek is 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Left-hander Noah Cameron was set to start Thursday's game against the Angels.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Royals put RHP Seth Lugo (back) on 15-day IL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On