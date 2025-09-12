Sabres place development coach Adam Mair on leave after drunk-driving arrest with 3 children in car

Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
AP |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 05:28 am IST

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres placed player developmental coach Adam Mair on administrative leave on Thursday after reports surfaced of the former NHL player being arrested on a drunk driving charge with three children in his car last week.

The Sabres had no further comment, except to say they are aware of the situation.

WGRZ-TV Buffalo cited court records in reporting Mair was arrested in suburban Rochester, New York, on Sept. 4 after rear-ending another vehicle. The 46-year-old was charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors, including aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

A person at the Monroe County Sheriff’s department confirmed a police report involving Mair was filed on that date, but declined to reveal its contents.

A message left with Mair’s lawyer, Stephen Sercu, was not returned.

WGRZ said a deputy wrote in the police report that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Mair’s breath and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Deputies said Mair failed field sobriety tests and initially refused to take a chemical breath test after he was taken to the police station. Deputies said Mair changed his mind and took the test and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.2% – more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

From nearby, Hamilton, Ontario, Mair was a noted hard-hitting center and enjoyed an 11-season NHL career, which included a seven-season stint with the Sabres. He retired after spending 2011-12 in the minors and was eventually hired by the Sabres as a developmental coach in 2015.

He was placed on leave just as Buffalo opened hosting a five-day prospects tournament involving four other NHL teams. The Sabres are scheduled to open training camp next week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

