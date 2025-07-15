Scheffler struggles to find the joy in his success

Portrush: He is the world No.1 and wins golf tournaments for a lark. In five years on the PGA Tour, he has banked a whopping $87.9 million from golf course earnings alone. Add bonuses and endorsements and that number would soar north of $250 million. US world No.1 Scottie Scheffler during a practice round for the Open championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland on Tuesday. (AP)

And yet, on the eve of the 153rd Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler asked: “What’s the point?”

The 29-year-old Texan, a three-time major champion and a 16-time PGA Tour winner, revealed he hardly derives pleasure from his wins.

Asked how long has he celebrated something, Scheffler said his wins felt “awesome for two minutes”.

“It’s kind of funny. I said something after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (in Texas) this year that it feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for… like a few minutes. That euphoric feeling lasts only a few minutes,” said Scheffler.

“To win the Byron Nelson at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf. You win it, you celebrate, hug your family, my sister’s there, it’s such an amazing moment. Then it’s like, ‘okay, what are we going to eat for dinner?’ Life goes on.

“To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I’m not out here to inspire someone to become the best player in the world. So, what’s the point?

“This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart. You get to No.1 in the world, and what’s the point?

“That’s something I wrestle with every day. It’s like showing up at the Masters every year; why do I want to win this golf tournament so badly? Why do I want to win The Open so badly? I don’t know. Because, if I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes. Then we will get on to the next week.

“Playing professional sports is a really weird thing to do. Just because we put in so much effort, we work so hard, for something that’s so fleeting. The feeling of winning just doesn’t last that long.”

Probably, the imperviousness to fame is the secret of his immense success. However, there is also something else that makes Scheffler the phenomenon that he is.

Following the extraordinary admission, he added that playing golf was also the most fulfilling thing he does.

“I love playing golf. I love being able to compete. I love living out my dreams. I love being a father. I love being able to take care of my son. I love being able to provide for my family out here playing golf,” added Scheffler, who has two top 10s in four Open starts.

“Every day when I wake up early to go and put in the work, my wife thanks me for going out and working so hard. When I get home, I try and thank her every day for taking care of our son. That’s why I talk about family being my priority. It really is.

“I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or my son, that’s going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.

“This is not the be-all and end-all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That’s why I wrestle with its importance. Because I’d much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that’s what’s more important to me.”

Scheffler has been paired for the first two rounds with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the champion when the Open was last played in Portrush, and American Collin Morikawa, the champion in 2021.