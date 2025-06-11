Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
'Somebody might be stupid...': Kevin Durant trade rumours spark caution for Phoenix Suns

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 11, 2025 08:58 PM IST

Amid emerging reports around Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns have been warned to weigh in on options before finalising their decision on the 36-year-old.

With the off-season up ahead, all eyes are on Kevin Durant as rumours around his potential trade continue to heat up. The Phoenix Suns forwards has already been linked to big teams like the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, but amid the emerging reports, the Arizona team has been warned to weigh in on options before finalising their decision on Durant.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 28, 2025 in Minneapolis(Getty Images via AFP)
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 28, 2025 in Minneapolis(Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier this week, longtime NBA analyst Charles Barkley appeared as a guest on a sports radio show, where the Durant trade talks were brought up. While analysing the potential, he urged the Suns to do what was best for the team. Despite Durant's age and contract, he feels the team can still get a decent deal out of it, but for that, he urged the front office to be patient in contemplating each of the offers.

"Some people are going to take a chance with him, some people are not," Barkley said. "Probably not gonna get a lot but somebody might be stupid and give you a lot."

The 36-year-old, who missed quite a few games towards the fag end of the last season, played 62 matches overall, averaging 26.6 points per game, besides six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

According to an insider, Durant leaving the Suns is certain, although it is yet to be seen where he lands next. Brian Windhorst, speaking to ESPN on 'Get Up' show, said: "I do believe Kevin Durant will be traded in the coming weeks. I expect them to look into the trade market pretty soon."

Durant, who had signed a four-year contract of $194.2 million in 2022, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025/26 season, and hence Suns are all the more eager to trade him off for something in return, before losing him.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
