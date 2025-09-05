Reigning French Top 14 champions Toulouse begin their bid for a fourth straight domestic crown on Sunday still as the team to beat in the world's leading club competition. Toulouse still 'the hunted' as Top 14 title defence kicks off

The record 24-time winners head to Clermont to launch their campaign as they aim to match the achievement of their 1994-97 side, and Bordelais in the early 20th century, by lifting four consecutive titles.

They edged Bordeaux-Begles in a dramatic final in extra-time in June to continue their recent dominance of French rugby.

"We can only been proud, and the reason we are the hunted is because we have set a standard of performances," Toulouse centre Paul Costes told AFP and radio station RTL on Monday.

"Matches are hard because teams know they have to give everything against us," he added at the Top 14 season launch in Paris.

Club captain and France skipper Antoine Dupont remains sidelined having suffered a serious knee injury in March.

The 28-year-old scrum-half is not expected back until late November but has returned to training with Toulouse this summer.

Last month he was spotted watching the Serie A football game between Como and Lazio in northern Italy, alongside girlfriend and former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere.

"It's Toto, he's the biggest personality in our sport," 22-year-old Costes said.

"Wherever he goes he'll be seen.

"I'm sure there are other players who have gone to other football or rugby matches, who weren't filmed, it's the only difference.

"He's doing well on the whole."

- Minnows Montauban -

The biggest threat to Toulouse's recent hegemony will come from Bordeaux-Begles and their star-studded back-line, including wingers Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud.

Penaud, France's record try scorer, was crucial to Bordeaux-Begles' Champions Cup triumph in May and they start their season against La Rochelle on Saturday.

"I'm only thinking of this match. It's the opening game of the season, it's very important," Penaud told L'Equipe this week.

"We will do like last season, we will play both competitions fully."

Penaud's fellow winger Bielle-Biarrey finished as the league's leading scorer last term in the 22-year-old's third full season at Bordeaux-Begles, having also crossed a record eight times in the Six Nations for France.

"I admire what he does at such a young age," Penaud said of his teammate. "He's good across all aspects of the game."

At the other end of the spectrum are promoted Montauban, located an hour north of Toulouse.

The 1967 champions return to the top flight for the first time since being relegated to the third tier for financial reasons in 2010, after winning the second-tier ProD2 promotion final despite finishing sixth in the table.

Despite having the league's lowest budget of 14 million euros , 31 million euros less than Toulouse, captain Fred Quercy remains confident of their survival chances.

"We'll be the squad in the Top 14 that is the closest-knit," Quercy told AFP.

"We have experienced great things.

"I think Toulouse would have been less happy after winning the Top 14 than us winning the ProD2. For them it was normal, for us it was unimaginable.

"The hairs still stand up on the back of my neck.

"I feel good, I can't wait to see what we can do in the Top 14."

Fixtures

Saturday

Montauban v Stade Francais , Perpignan v Bayonne , Castres v Pau, Lyon v Racing 92 , Montpellier v Toulon , Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle

Sunday

Clermont v Toulon

iwd/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.