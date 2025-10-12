DOHA — The United Arab Emirates edged past Oman 2-1 in the fourth round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday and now needs a draw against host Qatar on Tuesday to reach the finals for the first time since 1990. Victory puts UAE on brink of qualifying for first World Cup finals since 1990

The loss ended Oman’s chances of winning the three-team Group A and securing automatic qualification for a first World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. But the team can still finish second and advance to the fifth round.

Oman, who drew 0-0 with Qatar on Wednesday, took the lead in the 12th minute when an Amjad Al Harthi shot was deflected in by defender Kouame Autonne at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

After holding on for most of the match, Oman’s defense was finally opened up in the 76th minute when Marcus Meloni headed in an Ali Saleh cross at the far post. Seven minutes later, Caio Lucas delivered a cross from the left that eluded everyone to give the UAE the lead to the delight of 5,000 traveling fans.

In Group B, Iraq defeated Indonesia 1-0 to move level on points with Saudi Arabia ahead of their meeting on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United youth player Zidane Iqbal scored the only goal on 76 minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Iraq must defeat group leader Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday to qualify for a first World Cup since 1986, as the host has scored more goals, having beaten Indonesia 3-2 on Wednesday.

The two losses mean Indonesia cannot qualify.

