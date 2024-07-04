Vinesh Phogat receives Schengen visa for Spain with help from sports ministry, MEA

World Championships bronze medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be able to travel to Spain for a competition as she received her Schengen visa on Wednesday with help from the government. Phogat, who is competing at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid, has her flight scheduled for Wednesday night but did not get her visa till this morning. Vinesh initially sought "urgent help" from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ministry of External Affairs as she did not have information on her visa.(PTI)

"Dear authorities, Im requesting for urgent help. I applied for my Schengen visa in Bangalore on 24th june. I have to leave tonight for a competition in Spain on 6th July but have no information on visa. "Requesting @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat to help," she wrote on 'X'.

Around three hours later, Phogat informed that she has got her Schengen visa.

"I have just now received my Schengen visa. I would like to sincerely thank all the authorities who have helped me get the visa so quickly. Means a lot. Thank you @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat @DGSAI, TOPS and MOC team," she wrote on 'X' again.

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Phogat will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Olympics.