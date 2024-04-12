Vinesh Phogat wants to travel with personal coach for Olympic qualifiers

Two-time world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat on Friday alleged that WFI will try everything possible to stop her from compete at Olympics. Phogat said she has been asking SAI to allow her to travel with her personal support staff at the Asian Olympic qualifiers but her request has not been granted. File image of Vinesh Phogat(Vinesh Phogat/Instagram)

"For the past one month, I have been requesting the Government of India (SAI, TOPS) for the accreditation of my coach and physio. Without accreditation, it is not possible for my coach and physio to accompany me to the competition arena," Phogat said in post on 'X'.

"All the coaches who have been appointed with the team are the favourites of Brij Bhushan and his team, so it cannot be denied that they may mix something in my water and make me drink it during my match?"

"If I say that there could be a conspiracy to trap me in doping, then it will not be wrong," she said.

It was learnt that as a result of the allegations, coach Virender Dahiya, who is travelling with the team, has refused to be at her corner.

"Dahiya is a coach with the Delhi state government and he fears that such allegation will tamper his reputation. He though said he will ensure that two other women coaches are taking care of her preparations and needs," said the official.

The two women coaches are Manjeet Rani and Sonia Mor. Dahiya has been part of the national team and worked with Vinesh before.

A WFI official said Phogat made her request after the March 11 deadline to send entries for team and support staff was over. Phogat has been training with Hungarian Woller Akos, who also guided her during the Tokyo Olympics.

"WFI had no objection to send her personal coach and physio but the deadline to send entries to UWW was already over. She had infact directly mailed to SAI and ad hoc panel."

Phogat, 29, is on the comeback trail. She was one of the wrestlers who protested against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh won the trials in 50 kg and will participate in the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Bishkek from April 19. The Indian team is currently participating in Asian Championships there.