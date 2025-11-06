Vladimir Kramnik responds to Daniel Naroditsky's mother's cheating accusations claim: ‘Blaming me? I don’t accept it'

Vladimir Kramnik has responded to Daniel Naroditsky's mother's claim after the American GM's death. Naroditsky died on October 19, and his mother slammed Kramnik for his cheating accusations against her son. Naroditsky was a constant target of Kramnik's crusade, during which he accused him of cheating in online chess without providing any substantial evidence. Naroditsky did defend himself, but Kramnik didn't stop. Vladimir Kramnik responded to Daniel Naroditsky's mother's comments.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Elena Naroditsky remarked that due to Kramnik's accusations, her son was always 'trying to prove himself that'.

Vladimir Kramnik responds to Daniel Naroditsky's mother

In an interview with Russian daily newspaper Sport-Express, Kramnik was asked if he was under pressure, and he said, "Of course it does. But isn't there pressure on Chess.com? The situation is extremely unpleasant, and I deeply sympathize with the family. It's a terrible tragedy."

"But then again, are you blaming me for this? Daniel's mother hinted... A mother's heart, emotions. I understand this, although I don't accept it, and I'm not complaining in this case. But there are people who directly accuse me, including chess players, and that's a completely different matter. Because this is a very serious accusation, which they throw out without appeal. Considering the consequences this has, including for the safety of my family, this is beyond the bounds of any decency."

According to reports, Naroditsky was found unconscious at his residence in North Carolina's Mecklenburg County before being pronounced dead. Charlotte Chess Center's founder Peter Giannatos and GM Oleksandr Bortnyk found him lying unconscious on a couch at his residence.

Kramnik's war against Naroditsky began in October 2024 and lasted over a year, during which he repeatedly accused him. Naroditsky received support from the likes of Hikaru Nakamura. Meanwhile, in a podcast with Fabiano Caruana and Cristian Chirilla in 2024, he openly said that the accusations took a tremendous toll on his mental health.