Wales boss Sherratt 'devastated' for his players after England humiliation

Wales caretaker coach Matt Sherratt said a record 68-14 thrashing by England in Cardiff had been "devastating" for his players. HT Image

Defeat in their final game of this year's Six Nations extended Wales' losing streak to 17 Tests a record for a Tier One country in the professional era.

Saturday's humiliation was also Wales' heaviest defeat in Cardiff and the most points they've conceded in an international in the Welsh capital, with England running in 10 tries - five in each half.

Wales' 11th straight championship loss also meant they finished with back-to-back wooden spoons for the first time.

It was all a far cry from the optimism generated by a narrow 27-18 loss at home to reigning champions Ireland the first game of Sherratt's three-match spell after he took over as boss mid-tournament following the end of Warren Gatland's unsuccessful second stint in charge.

"Very disappointed," said Sherratt. "I've been here three weeks so it's not about me. It's them I feel for. It looked like a game too many.

"It's been a long eight weeks and it's been emotional. Little things didn't go our way and it opened up some wounds."

The 47-year-old Englishman added: "They're good lads. I think they just need some support. There's going to be some fresh appointments. Today is disappointing. It's devastating for the players."

The match was all but decided at half-time, with England scoring five tries to lead 33-7 at the break.

England captain Maro Itoje scored the opening try in just the third minute, with Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Chandler Cunningham-South and Will Stuart all following his lead.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell, debutant Henry Pollock, with two of his own, Joe Heyes and Cunningham-South again added five more tries between them in the second half. - 'Can't coach power' -

England's victory was built on forward dominance, with flanker Ben Curry outstanding in a back row also featuring twin brother Tom.

"There's no point in saying we lack power," said Sherratt.

"My job is to find a better way. Maybe as a nation we need to have better ball movement. You can't coach power but you can coach players to be faster."

Sherratt refused to be drawn on the current state of Welsh rugby but thanked the team's long-suffering fans for their "brilliant" support.

"The Wales Under-20s had a good win ," he said. "There's been some green shoots. I think we knew where we were before this campaign."

Sherratt meanwhile took some heart from the fact that England, who had still been in title contention on Saturday, were thrashed 53-10 by France at Twickenham just two years ago.

"I just spoke to Steve Borthwick on the pitch. In his first Six Nations, they lost to France by 50 points. He felt they needed it."

Wales captain Jac Morgan echoed Sherratt's comments by saying: "The boys are gutted...It was a tough game but I give credit to England. They were good today and took their opportunities."

Morgan has been a shining light for a woeful Wales and the openside flanker could yet be included in the British and Irish Lions squad for their upcoming three-Test tour of Australia.

"I haven't thought much about it," he said. "I've just been taking it week on week."

jdg/dj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.