Walker Cup results from Sunday
Walker Cup results from Sunday
At Cypress Point Club
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,620. Par: 70
Sunday
UNITED STATES 17, GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND 9
UNITED STATES 8 1/2, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 1 1/2
Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Tyler Weaver, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2.
Tommy Morrison, United States, def. Niall Shiels Donegan, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2.
Connor Graham, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Mason Howell, United States
Preston Stout, United States, def. Luke Poulter, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Ethan Fang, United States, def. Stuart Grehan, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4.
Stewart Hagestad, United States, def. Eliot Baker, Great Britain & Ireland, 4 and 3.
Ben James, United States, def. Charlie Forster, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.
Jase Summy, United States, def. Cameron Adam, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Gavin Tiernan, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Michael La Sasso, United States, 2 and 1.
Jacob Modleski, United States, def. Dominic Clemons, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.
GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2
Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison, United States, def. Tyler Weaver and Connor Graham, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.
Luke Poulter and Charlie Forester, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Preston Stout and Ethan Fang, United States, 1 up.
Mason Howell and Jacob Modleski, United States, def. Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Niall Shiels Donegan and Cameron Adam, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Jase Summy and Michael La Sasso, United States, 2 and 1.
golf: /hub/golf
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.