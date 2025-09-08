At Cypress Point Club Walker Cup results from Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 6,620. Par: 70

Sunday

UNITED STATES 17, GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND 9

UNITED STATES 8 1/2, GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 1 1/2

Jackson Koivun, United States, def. Tyler Weaver, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2.

Tommy Morrison, United States, def. Niall Shiels Donegan, Great Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2.

Connor Graham, Great Britain & Ireland, halved with Mason Howell, United States

Preston Stout, United States, def. Luke Poulter, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.

Ethan Fang, United States, def. Stuart Grehan, Great Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4.

Stewart Hagestad, United States, def. Eliot Baker, Great Britain & Ireland, 4 and 3.

Ben James, United States, def. Charlie Forster, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.

Jase Summy, United States, def. Cameron Adam, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.

Gavin Tiernan, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Michael La Sasso, United States, 2 and 1.

Jacob Modleski, United States, def. Dominic Clemons, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.

GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 2, UNITED STATES 2

Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison, United States, def. Tyler Weaver and Connor Graham, Great Britain & Ireland, 1 up.

Luke Poulter and Charlie Forester, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Preston Stout and Ethan Fang, United States, 1 up.

Mason Howell and Jacob Modleski, United States, def. Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker, Great Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.

Niall Shiels Donegan and Cameron Adam, Great Britain & Ireland, def. Jase Summy and Michael La Sasso, United States, 2 and 1.

