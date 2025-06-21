Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi
What does Neeraj Chopra eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner? Paris Diamond League winner's diet plan behind his success

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2025 07:49 AM IST

For Neeraj Chopra, it hasn’t been an easy path and the 27-years-old athlete has had to sacrifice a lot to reach his current level.

Neeraj Chopra reigned supreme at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, beating arch-rival Julian Weber to the coveted title. Neeraj’s first throw of 88.16m was more than enough, as he clinched first position, with Weber coming second with his opening throw of 87.88m.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.(The Khel India-X)
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.(The Khel India-X)

The victory comes after Neeraj’s back-to-back second-placed finishes at the Doha Diamond League and Janusz Kusocinski Memorial. Neeraj breached the 90m mark in Doha, and Weber won gold in both tournaments, reaching 91.06m in Doha.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra beats Julian Weber with 88.16m throw, wins Paris Diamond League for first major title of 2025 - Watch

Since his 2020 Tokyo Olympics glory, Neeraj has become one of the best javelin throwers in the world, and has consistently remained on the top. In Tokyo 2020, he became the first Asian javelin throw athlete to win gold. Meanwhile in 2023, he became the first Asian to win gold in javelin at the World Championships.

For Chopra, it hasn’t been an easy path and the 27-years-old athlete has had to sacrifice a lot to reach his current level. The Indian javelin superstar once revealed his diet plan to Olympics.com and it truly showed his dedication to the sport.

Neeraj Chopra's diet plan

He was also a strict vegetarian until 2016. For breakfast, Chopra consumes fruits, yoghurt, oats, three-four egg whites, omelette, two pieces of bread, juice or coconut water. Meanwhile for lunch, he eats curt and rice, accompanied with pules, vegetables, grilled chicken and salad. Then in between training sessions, he consumes chia seeds, dry fruits, bananas, juice or coconut water. Then in dinner, he eats boiled vegetables, soup, salad, fruits and protein-rich foods. Before bedtime, he ends his day wih milk, dates and sometimes jaggery.

Speaking to the Olympics media team, he said, “When it comes to diet, emphasising natural foods such as fruits and salads is paramount.”

He also pointed out, “The diet changes a bit daily but mostly follows this pattern. This athlete's diet can be adapted for normal individuals who seek a healthy lifestyle. It's essential to avoid oily or fried foods and sweets, and focus on natural, nutritious options. Fitness is crucial for everyone and adopting a well-planned diet is beneficial.”

