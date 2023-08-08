‘Who the hell is..’: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hilarious take on Anthony Davis’ new deal

Eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis signed a three-year contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the next campaign. The new contract, which keeps Davis at the Lakers for the next five seasons, is reportedly worth $186 million. The contract is also the most expensive in terms of annual numbers in the history of the NBA. Davis’ deal surpassed the $60.8 million per season offered by Boston Celtics to Jaylen Brown last month. The figures are absolutely mind-boggling and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has now hilariously reacted to it. Responding to a tweet about the financial details of Anthony Davis’ contract, the Milwaukee Bucks forward joked about some fees and taxes included in the deal.(AP)

Responding to a tweet about the financial details of Anthony Davis’ contract, the Milwaukee Bucks forward joked about some fees and taxes included in the deal. “Who the hell is FICA and Jock can they hoop,” the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) tweeted.

The jock tax is levied on pro athletes and entertainers on money earned outside their home state. FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) is a social security tax in the US paid by employees and employers. FICA takes away around 6.2% of the gross wages as social security tax and about 1.45% as medicare tax.

Anthony Davis guided the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in 2020. The 30-year-old helped the Lakers in reaching the Western Conference finals last season. They were defeated by the eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the conference finals. “We are trending in the right direction. Obviously, the goal is to win championships, and we wanted to be not just knocking on the door but actually get it done, walk through the door. So that’s our goal. That’s our goal every time we step on the floor for training camp, and I’m 100 percent sure that will be the goal next year,” Davis said at the end of last season.

Anthony Davis has been a part of the Los Angeles Lakers since 2019. Last season was one of his best, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists along with a career-best 56 per cent shooting. The new deal, which keeps Davis at the Lakers through the 2027-28 season, will make him earn a total of $270 million once the contract runs out.

In his illustrious career, Anthony Davis averaged 24 points and 10.4 rebounds. Despite enjoying sensational numbers throughout his career, injury issues have impacted Davis heavily in recent times. In his 11-year NBA stint, Davis has not been able to complete a full 82-game season even once.

At the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Madrid, Davis won a gold medal for the United States. Davis again played a key role in helping the United States win another gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON