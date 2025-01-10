Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Why shouldn't he stare at his wife?': Jwala Gutta blasts L&T chairman for 'unbelievable, misogynistic statements'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 10, 2025 09:23 AM IST

Reacting to Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments, Jwala Gutta said it is sad to see people not taking mental health seriously. 

The controversy surrounding Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments about wanting his employees to work even on Sundays continues to spread like wildfire. His remarks about workplace culture are being bashed on social media. Former India shuttler Jwala Gutta also had a scathing assessment to make, saying it is sad to see people not taking mental health and mental rest seriously.

Reacting to Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments, Jwala Gutta said it is sad to see people not taking mental health seriously.
Reacting to Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments, Jwala Gutta said it is sad to see people not taking mental health seriously.

She also referred to SN Subrahmanyan's comments as "misogynistic". She termed the entire episode "disappointing and scary."

"I mean…first of all, why shouldn’t he stare at his wife…and why only on a Sunday," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Its sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated and people at highest positions of big organisations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously…and making such misogynistic statements and exposing themselves so openly!! It’s disappointing and scary," she added.

What the controversy is all about?

The entire episode started when Subrahmanyan, during an employee interaction, was asked why the staff of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate is required to work on Saturdays. It is important to state that this practice is slowly and steadily becoming uncommon in modern workplaces.

Answering the question, he said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays."

Further doubling down on his remark, he said, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working."

The video of the entire exchange is now going viral on Reddit, and several users are criticising Subrahmanyan for his tone and the implications of his remarks.

Amid the growing backlash, a Larsen & Toubro spokesperson issued a statement saying, "We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort."

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On