'Why shouldn't he stare at his wife?': Jwala Gutta blasts L&T chairman for 'unbelievable, misogynistic statements'

The controversy surrounding Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments about wanting his employees to work even on Sundays continues to spread like wildfire. His remarks about workplace culture are being bashed on social media. Former India shuttler Jwala Gutta also had a scathing assessment to make, saying it is sad to see people not taking mental health and mental rest seriously. Reacting to Larsen & Toubro's chairman, SN Subrahmanyan's comments, Jwala Gutta said it is sad to see people not taking mental health seriously.

She also referred to SN Subrahmanyan's comments as "misogynistic". She termed the entire episode "disappointing and scary."

"I mean…first of all, why shouldn’t he stare at his wife…and why only on a Sunday," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Its sad and sometimes unbelievable that such educated and people at highest positions of big organisations are not taking mental health and mental rest seriously…and making such misogynistic statements and exposing themselves so openly!! It’s disappointing and scary," she added.

What the controversy is all about?

The entire episode started when Subrahmanyan, during an employee interaction, was asked why the staff of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate is required to work on Saturdays. It is important to state that this practice is slowly and steadily becoming uncommon in modern workplaces.

Answering the question, he said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays."

Further doubling down on his remark, he said, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working."

The video of the entire exchange is now going viral on Reddit, and several users are criticising Subrahmanyan for his tone and the implications of his remarks.

Amid the growing backlash, a Larsen & Toubro spokesperson issued a statement saying, "We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort."